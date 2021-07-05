Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Meteor Cake by Koko Black and Black Star Pastry
Photograph: Supplied/Koko Black x Black Star Pastry

Black Star Pastry and Koko Black have joined forces on a new out of this world cake

The ‘Meteor Cake’ sees the dessert kings collab for World Chocolate Day

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

Two of the city’s favourite dessert slingers, the patisserie wizards at Black Star Pastry (inventors of the famous strawberry watermelon cake) and the handcrafted chocolate gods at Koko Black have come together to develop a cake so extreme, so chocolatey, that it is only available in limited supply for one day only on World Chocolate Day (Wednesday, July 7). 

The ‘Meteor Cake’ is delicately balanced to produce a combination of chocolatey goodness of galactic proportions. It rests on a bed of dark chocolate financier and cocoa nibs, luscious layers of caramel chocolate, Muscovado sponge, hazelnut crémeux, a gravity-defying chocolate mousse, and praline crunch. Sitting atop the cake, a flying meteor is formed from hazelnut truffle and a coat of black cocoa nibs, complete with a blazing Sao Thome chocolate flame and crumbled cocoa nib rubble.

Pre-orders for home delivery in Sydney have already sold out, but if you live locally to selected Black Star Pastry or Koko Black stores, you’re in luck. The Meteor Cake will be available in limited supply to purchase as individual slices ($15) at Koko Black’s Strand Arcade boutique (412-414 George St) and Black Star Pastry’s Newtown (1/325 King Street) and Rosebery (C1/85-113 Dunning Ave) shops. 

You’ll want to get in early to score this over-the-top choccy treat (wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, obviously). But if they do sell out before you get your paws on one, may we suggest the similarly choctastic Chocolate Mirage cake? It’s layered with salted caramel chocolate, flourless choc sponge, dark chocolate crémeux and a light chocolate mousse.

Feel like something sweet? Check out the small business delivering New Orleans-style square doughnuts to your door.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.