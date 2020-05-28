Blacktown's drive-in cinema is relaunching tonight

OK, so the '50s weren't exactly great in terms of oppressive gender norms and racial inequality – but boy, do we feel a little nostalgic for the absolute bounty of drive-in movie theatres there were back in the day.



Today, Thursday May 28, Sydney's own Sky Line Drive In in Blacktown opens again to the public, with a whole season's worth of cinematic programming to keep you coming back for more. You too can channel John and Olivia in Grease – it's the perfect date night. Feel free to wear tight black leather pants, or, you know, don't.



Although the releases of many new films have been delayed – what with the world coming to a basic standstill these last few months – Blacktown's drive-in cinema will be screening a wonderful mish-mash of the best blockbusters, cult classics and throwback family flicks – including Frozen II, Ford v Ferrari, The Goonies, Dolittle, The Invisible Man, Angry Birds, Birds of Prey, Bad Boys for Life, Grease, Spies in Disguise, It Chapter Two, Knives Out, The Gentlemen and so many more.



For those wanting to indulge Happy Days-style, there's a retro diner serving classic feeds like burgers, hot chips and the humble choc top.

The drive-in cinema will be open Thursday through to Sunday each week, as well as Monday, June 8 for the Queen’s birthday long weekend. You'll have your pick of four films each night. For the full program, check online – and book ahead so you don't miss out.

