Rockpool is reopening a bunch of restaurants next week

As restrictions in NSW ease further from June 1 and venues are allowed to seat up to 50 socially-distanced customers, restaurants are cautiously preparing to reopen. The hesitation comes from the many unknowns in the new hospitality landscape, including constantly-changing restrictions, safety concerns from diners, and whether businesses can turn a profit at reduced capacity.

To gauge viability, Rockpool Dining Group, which has 80 restaurants in its portfolio, is prudently reopening its eateries a few at a time. “We don’t want to rush into things too quickly in case demand for dining out is not there across the sector, or there are setbacks in the easing of restrictions by state governments,” says CEO Thomas Pash in a statement. Five restaurants will open their doors next week and bookings are available now. Here’s the reopening schedule:

Wednesday, June 3:

Saké (The Rocks, Double Bay and Manly locations)

El Camino Cantina (The Rocks and Manly)

The Bavarian (Charlestown, Rouse Hill, Macarthur, Shellharbour and Bondi Beach)

Fratelli Fresh (Darling Harbour and Crows Nest)

Thursday, June 4:

Rockpool Bar & Grill

In keeping with social-distancing guidelines, tables will be spaced out at four square metre intervals. The restaurants will also implement digital or single-use menus, contactless ordering and payment, hand sanitiser dispensers, and health and safety training for staff.

If all goes well, five more restaurants will open later in June: WingHAÜS by Bavarian, Beerhaüs Barangaroo, Munich Brauhaus, Fratelli Fresh Miranda and the Bavarian Tuggerah.

Check the Rockpool website for an up-to-date list of all the dining group’s restaurant reopenings.

