Bluesfest has officially been cancelled for the second year in a row

For the second year running, uncertainty and health risks have scuppered Bluesfest, the popular music and arts festival, which was scheduled to take place at the Tygarah Tea-Tree Farm over March 31- April 5, 2021.



The decision to cancel the 2021 festival was made after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Brisbane, two hours north of the festival's intended location, spread to popular tourist destination Byron Bay, where one new local case was recorded today, March 31. It is the first local case in 14 days throughout the whole state. Bluesfest was officially called off in the afternoon of March 31.



“NSW Health acknowledges that the cancellation of Bluesfest is disappointing for ticket holders and event organisers, however while urgent investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, NSW Health is adopting a cautious approach to keep everyone safe," NSW Health said in a statement.



New restrictions have also been put into place for Byron Bay and surrounding areas.

