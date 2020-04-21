Bondi Beach could reopen this weekend, but only for swimmers and surfers

When restrictions were first placed on mass gatherings, the classic Sydney combo of sun and sea proved too big a temptation for many people. Huge crowds continued to flock to the city’s many beaches, forcing local authorities to close them to the public. Bondi Beach proved to be one of the biggest draws, but since March 21, its famous sands have been off-limits.

However, as infection rates have significantly slowed in the past week, some beaches have now been reopened, including Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra. Waverley Council is now in the final stages of negotiating a partial reopening of Sydney’s largest beach with NSW health officials, which could allow people back into Bondi’s waters by this weekend.

However, as with other beaches to reopen, access will only be allowed for essential exercise purposes. To ensure no one flouts this rule, the beach will only be accessible through two gates. The south end of the beach will be reserved for surfing only, while the north end will be exclusively for swimming. Ocean pools, including Icebergs Pool, will remain closed.

Barricades will remain in place along the rest of the promenade and police patrols will be out in force to ensure beachgoers aren’t sunbathing or gathering in large numbers.

Final approval of Waverley Council’s beach management plan is expected within the next few days.

