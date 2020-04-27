The best online workouts you can do at home From cardio and core strength to pilates and power lifts, we've found the best online workouts

During times of uncertainty, a reliable routine can really help. However, if fitness was part of your daily ritual, you might be a little rattled by the recent NSW government orders to close down most public venues, including gyms, in an attempt to stem the rapid spread of Covid-19. But don't worry, we’ve picked out some handy online workouts by local experts, so you can still get your heart pumping and those endorphins flowing in the safety of your own home.

Paramount Recreation Club, Surry Hills

Surry Hills' trendy wellness centre has amped up its offerings with a new, virtual studio. Get access to the Digital Rec Club's online livestreamed classes via Zoom for $20 a week, as adapted from their most popular live classes.



Lean Bean Fitness, Bondi

Access a whole host of online videos and workouts from the Bondi fitness studio run by local Lizzie Bland. She’s got fuss-free circuits, high-intensity cardio, and DIY workouts for you to mix and match your choice of challenge. Check them out on Lean Bean’s website.

Barry's Bootcamp, Sydney

The trainers at Barry's famously tough bootcamp will be running you through sweaty power sessions at home through this new virtual experience. Each workout is 40 minutes, with a maximum of 20 people per cass. This is one for those who need to be held accountable, you'll be joining in live via Zoom. Each class is $15. For a taste-test, check out the complimentary workouts on Barry's Instagram on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8am.

Hustle Boxing, Potts Point

Keep up the Hustle at home with daily, live boxing sessions with this Potts Point boutique studio's workouts. It's $29.95 each week for a week-to-week agreement, no commitment necessary– now if only relationships were this easy. If you're considering boxing your iso-boredom away, try out out the first week for $7.

Fluidform, Waterloo

Kirsten King sure is a royal in the pilates set, and you can access her videos online at Fluidform’s website. King’s workouts will leave your muscles feeling that good kind of burn. It’s $49 a month and you’ll get an at-home equipment pack with your first payment.

Retrosweat, Surry Hills

Everyone's favourite '80s aerobics style mavens are back – and they've gone digital. Retrosweat's high-energy dance workout is the perfect, feel-good way to get you moving in these physically distanced days.

Frame, Cremorne

This chic, Melbourne-based personal training studio gives packages your gym needs into an easily digestible format. The husband-and-wife duo behind Frame understand the modern office worker's life, and they’re offering virtual workouts that undo the damage of working from home – from just $10 a class.

Fitness Playground, Surry Hills

Known for its fun but high-intensity approach to training, Fitness Playground has launched a virtual playground for you to keep active and mentally well during lockdown. Aside from the usual suspects, they've got barre, calisthenics, mindfulness and dance classes, too. Get a free seven-day trial here.

Sydney Dance Company, CBD

Learn professional dance moves from the experts at the SDC's virtual dance studio. Professionals and beginners welcome, and dress ups encouraged. Memberships start at $28 a week.

Flow Athletic, Paddington

This boutique Paddington fitness studio is offering members the choice between 60 livestreamed classes a week, from Pilates, to cardio and even spin – yep, they're loaning bikes out to those who want to cycle in their loungerooms. The best of the lot? The yoga silent disco sessions after dark Check out their range here.

Centr, App Store

Byron Bay local, extremely fit human and literal superhero Chris Hemsworth is making his fitness app, Centr, available to all new users totally free for a six-week trial period. The extended trial is up for grabs until the end of March, and it’s got meal plans as well as workouts for a totally holistic approach for your health kick.

Sydney Yoga Collective

No fancy apps needed for this one, just log in to their website and stream all 32 classes once you sign up to Sydney Yoga Collective's membership. It's just $10 a week.

Barre Body Online

This barre studio has an online library chock-a-block with workouts to get you pulsing and grand plié-ing into shape. You can do it at home, and you can now get your first five days free. All you'll need is a mat.

Peaches Pilates, Bondi

Run by the ever-smiling Tori and Bec, Peaches Pilates’ virtual studio has three packages to choose from on your way to getting the toned, Michelle Obama arms of your dreams. Check out a sample class on their website. Even better, they’re currently offering 20 percent off.

Crunch Fitness, Sydney and Melbourne

Crunch is a chain of gyms which has pivoted to making its classes available online, with the same high-energy instructors whose enthusiasm regulars know and love. From bootcamps to dance cardio, they’ve got you sorted.

28, App Store

Once a Bachelor, always a personal trainer. Sam Wood is offering up free workouts on his Facebook page at 9am every day, AEST, as a taster of his 28 app. Check out more recipes, workouts and wellbeing tips with a subscription for $58.99 a month.