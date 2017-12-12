Bondi Beach Public Bar opens up next week

A brand spankin' new pub is set to swing open its doors to Bondi Beach next Wednesday Dec 20, with the team behind Icebergs Dining Room and the Dolphin Hotel at the helm. Bondi Beach Public Bar (what they're calling BBPB) will finally take up the odd, disused space on Campbell Parade in between Curleweis Street and Beach Road (you may remember it as the old Revolver site). Icebergs' Monty Koludrovic is behind the pans, doing a squished cheeseburger, an all day breakfast pizza (loaded with eggs, spicy Italian sausage, mushrooms and roast tomatoes) and fried chicken and pickles (which they've dubbed Bella's Hot Chicken, as a homage to the team's good friend Morgan McGlone of Belle's Hot Chicken).

Lighter snacks for a post-swim feed include a Caesar salad with gem lettuce, bacon, egg and spicy parmesan pangrattato, a selection of antipasto and a fish sandwich. There's also waffle cone bowls for dessert, a kids menu and a king prawn piadina.

What we're most excited about though is the wine list – finding a cool glass of natural wine in Bondi is harder than you'd think – so a list that navigates smashable, minimal intervention numbers like an Oiseau et Renard riesling from South Australia's Eden Valley will be a welcome addition to Campbell Parade. You'll also find pre-batched cocktails (there's an Old Fashioned, and even the White Russian gets a 2026 make-over by using macadamia nut milk) plus a weekly changing Italian Spritzer jug to share.

Bondi Beach Public Bar opens Wed Dec 20 at 203/180 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach 2026.

Here in the AM? Here's Bondi's best breakfasts.