Book out a flower-decked garden bubble overlooking a Sydney pier this summer

What do you look for when you're in charge of booking in the next group hang location in 2020? If your answer is excellent food, sweeping Sydney water views, a high 'grammability rating and a touch of social seclusion, then we've got just the spot for you. Walsh Bay's Pier One Hotel nailed it in winter with their 'Igloos on the Pier', and now they're back with a springtime edition.

Sat atop the balcony of one of the hotel's ultra-luxe harbour view suites, your 'bubble' is a greenery-filled Garden of Eden-style oasis teeming with lush plants, plush cushions and chic décor. Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but damn, they're pretty – especially when they're designed by Poho Flowers in Potts Point, and arranged all around the cute space. Come sunset, a bespoke floral chandelier will go up and the fairy lights will turn on. Magical.

You can book each bubble for a hire fee of $200 (Mon-Thu) or $300 (Fri-Sun) with an additional minimum spend on food and drinks ranging from $300 to $500 depending on the day of the week. Thanks to the selection of hampers, including Mediterranean, cheese and charcuterie based platters, we have a feeling you won't struggle too much to get there. There's also an extensive wine list to order from – but if you feel like matching your surrounds, you can also choose to sip on a summery, glitter-infused cocktail made especially for the garden bubble.

Booking a garden bubble allows you full use of Pier One's luxurious Harbour View Suite, which together fit 15 people. Choose from three time slots throughout the day: make a sunny booking for noon, enjoy an afternoon delight from 3.30pm, or relax in your bubble paradise from 7pm. If the thought of heading home on the night of a bubble sesh sounds like too much, you can combine your adventure with an overnight stay in a Pier One suite if you book in for the evening slot. Prices are variable.

Check out the full details here, and book in at Pier One online. The garden bubbles are available to book from now until April 18, 2021.