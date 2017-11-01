November events in Sydney

Simon Stephens’ Birdland is the story of Paul (Graeme McRae), a straight up rockstar. He and bandmate Johnny (Jack Angwin) play stadiums with 75,000 screaming fans on any given night. Paul, as the face of their fame, is every rock trope you’ve ever imagined. He wears a fur coat and skinny jeans; he demands sex like there’s no way anyone will say no. This play spends two hours delving into his psyche. It’s not pretty. Birdland captures Paul at a critical moment in his life: he’s on the last leg of an exhaustive world tour, logging more than 250 gigs in a year. All that’s left now is to play shows in Moscow, Paris and London and he’s done: back in his London home, where he can rest. But Paul is also at the stage in his career where money and the VIP treatment hold far more meaning to him than music ever has – this may be why we never hear Paul’s music – and his relationship to the ‘real world’ is tenuous at best. His drug use is so advanced he’s taking it through his eyeballs, and he’s got a knack for power games: his specialty is plying someone with friendly chat before asking them to debase themselves for his pleasure. Put simply: Paul is a dick. But it’s clear that the secular worship he’s the subject of has, in part, made him this way: as he sees it, the money people spend on his albums, and tickets to his concerts, means that he must be a great artist. Consequently, Paul feels untouchable by everyday life and has begun to act as though the rules of common decency don