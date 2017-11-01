November events in Sydney
See out spring with a host of community festivals, markets and arts exhibitions
It may be warm enough to lose the jacket but it's not guaranteed bikini temperatures every weekend, luckily November is packed with annual festivals like Newtown Festival, Sydney Open and the Big Design Market to keep us occupied no matter the forecast. Check out the best events taking place in Sydney this month.
November's biggest events
Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean
Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist has opened her joyful, colourful, ecosexual world at the Museum of Contemporary Art, which is open throughout summer. The major survey of her work spans from the late 1980s to now, curated by the MCA's Natasha Bullock. Among the works in this show is Rist's 1997 video 'Ever Is Over All' – reportedly an inspiration for Beyoncé's 'Hold Up' clip from Lemonade.
The Big Design Market
The Big Design Market sees more than 230 designers and makers selling their handmade and locally produced wares at a three-day market in Sydney. This year’s stallholders include Beep Bicycle Bells, Halcyon Nights children’s bedding and apparel, Melbourne-based illustrator Min Pin, Japanese knives and pottery from Simply Native Japan, handpainted soccer balls from Park Social Soccer Co and print textiles from Variety Hour. There’s also a range of workshops, such as Kester Black and Trophy Wife teaching people how to create art on their nails and an indoor green-thumb workshop with the Plant Society.
Muriel's Wedding The Musical
Original screenwriter/director PJ Hogan, music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, and direction by musical theatre guru Simon Phillips – this production has star power and nostalgia in one sweet package. The idea for 'Muriel the musical' seeded 15 years ago, in a conversation with theatre maven Simon Phillips. Filling Toni Collette's shoes as the goofy, gauche and glorious Muriel Heslop is 20-year-old Melbourne born and raised actress Maggie McKenna.
Homeground
Sydney Opera House hosts a free festival of First Nations culture with energetic and joyful dance performances, music acts that range from soulful to electronic, an arts market, and special tours of the Opera House that celebrate Bennelong’s story. The weekend festival brings to life the age-old traditions of Bennelong Point, known to the Gadigal people as Tubowgule, meaning ‘where the magic waters meet’.
Sounds on the Terrace
Newtown beer barons Young Henrys will be joining forces with the MCA for this season of mid-week art and music parties. Sounds on the Terrace will see the brew crew curate a series of gigs up on the MCA's rooftop, Sculpture Terrace. The free live music gigs coincide with the gallery's Wednesday night Lights on Later program, which sees the MCA swing open its doors until 9pm, meaning you can grab a craft brew, catch some live music and then peruse the MCA's free exhibitions.
Learn & Play! TeamLab Future Park
On the surface, the Powerhouse Museum’s latest exhibition looks like a Gen Y reimagining of familiar schoolyard games like hopscotch, Lego blocks or sketch boards. But the digital light projections and responsive artworks, such as a room of giant illuminated musical balls, is actually a colourful canvas to rethink how we live and interact with one another. Japan-based TeamLab are bringing eight installations that react in real time with the people and movements in the room to the Powerhouse Museum.
Sculpture by the Sea
See it before it's gone. Sculpture by the Sea is one of Sydney's key annual arts events, drawing more than 500,000 to the 2km coastal walk from Bondi to Tamarama to enjoy site-specific sculptures by top artists and emerging talents from Australia and abroad. The line-up features plenty of local heroes and attracts a strong contingent of regular entrants. If you haven't experienced this year's works, get there before November 5.
Wine Island
Leave your passport at home and prepare for the ultimate weekend escape without leaving the city limits. Wine Island is back and will be bringing its celebration of all things vinous back to Clark Island in Sydney Harbour. This is a food and drink festival with a difference, running across a full weekend in November when guests will be ferried to the island with a glass of sparkling in hand. Once on land kick back, enjoy the island soundtrack and sample exciting wines and tasty eats from some of Sydney's best.
Blak Markets on Bare Island
The Blak Markets are back on Bare Island, in La Perouse, on Sunday November 5 for a day of shopping, crafts, dancing and celebrating Indigenous Australian culture. There’ll be market stalls from local makers, plus arts and crafts made by people from three remote Northern Territory art centres. In addition to the markets, you can also book in for a series of workshops running throughout November, such as shell making with Marilyn Russell and Esme Timbery.
Singapore: Inside Out
A creative showcase of some of Singapore's top artists, designers, chefs, filmmakers and photographers will transform Chippendale's Kensington Street for three nights. Explore the city-state’s dynamic contemporary arts, food and drink, design and music scenes, all without leaving Chippendale. Twenty Singaporean and Australian creatives have collaborated to create works for the Singapore: Inside Out exhibition, across photography, visual arts, dance, music, multimedia, architecture and design.
Whale Festival
On the Vaucluse Estate there is a series of distinctive ceremonial engravings, carved thousands of years ago, which depict the migration of whales. The engravings tell a story of Aboriginal connection to country and the whale migration signifies revitalisation and birth of a new generation. The Whale Festival invites visitors to share and preserve this history through the tradition of stories, dance and ceremony. It's free to attend.
Penrith Real Festival
Sonic light bubbles, fire jets and dancing baubles on stilts are all coming to the festival by the river in Penrith. It’s Real Festival’s second year and this time they’re kicking off on Friday night with food trucks, UV face painting, a silent disco and doggy photobooths and markets – as well as spectacular illuminated artworks and performances. There’ll be a seven-metre-high fire jet show every 20 minutes from 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday night by the river.
Sydney Open
Sydney Open is a chance to stickybeak into the landmark buildings that make up the city’s skyline and gain access to otherwise closed off spaces, like abandoned railway tunnels or an 1890s police cell. This year you can step inside the glass-wrapped 333 George Street building, Aurora Place and the heritage King Street Court. Over in Eveleigh and Redfern you can get sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes at Carriageworks and wander through the sandstone walls of the University of Sydney.
The Plot
The festival, which has made a name for itself by scoring Australia’s best emerging artists before they make the big time, has announced an impressive 50-plus line-up of upcoming, homegrown talent. On the bill are two-time ARIA nominees Sleepmakeswaves; Melbourne six-piece Northeast Party House; 2016 Triple J Unearthed finalist Ninajirachi; Byron Bay surfer-rock trio Skeggs; and energetic live act Confidence Man.
We’re All Going to Die
Artist and filmmaker Stefan Hunt wants you forget your fears and take that job, confront that bully and ask that cute girl from Spanish class out. Why not, he asks, because you’re all going to die anyway. He’s so convinced remembering your inevitable death is the secret to happiness that he’s put together an entire festival about it. We’re All Going to Die will feature interactive artworks, panel discussions and films on the less-than-light topics of fear and death spread out over Commune in Waterloo’s expansive warehouse space.
Atlantis
In her new play, Lally Katz once again mines her personal life and vivid imagination to create a semi-autobiographical fantasy. Belvoir artistic director Eamon Flack says he “desperately wanted” to direct Atlantis himself (but couldn't), and says the play encapsulates the spirit of the 2017 season as a whole: “It’s a grand adventure, and a refusal to accept that it’s all going to go wrong… It’s about Lally’s indomitable spirit of optimism and her insane faith."
Anri Sala: The Last Resort
Dawes Point was first named Tar-ra, and was home to generations of Gadigal people before the arrival of Europeans in 1788. The British named it after one of those 1788-ers: astronomer William Dawes, who built a makeshift observatory on the point and struck up a friendship with a young Aboriginal woman, Patyegarang, that formed the basis for the first European record of local Aboriginal language. It is this complex history that struck the fancy of French-Albanian artist Anri Sala, when he visited Sydney in 2012 as part of a speculative ‘site visit’ led by Kaldor Public Art Projects.
Yevu Pop-up
Yevu is an ethical clothing brand spearheaded by Sydney local Anna Robertson, who employs tailors and seamstresses in Accra, Ghana. The styles are always colourful and creative, using limited edition West African wax prints and textiles that range prawns to bulldog clips and prayer hands. Yevu’s newest selection of prints will be available in store (and later online) at 17 Oxford Street, by Palace Verona Cinemas. Opening with a bang, you can shop as soon as the doors open with performances from Ghanaian nine piece band the Karifi Ensemble.
Sydney Vegan Market
On the third Sunday of every month, Marrickville’s Portuguese Community Club transforms into a haven of 100 per cent plant-based eats and treats that run the gamut from smoky mock meats to coconut milkshakes. Many of the big names in Sydney’s vegan scene, including Soul Burger, Suzy Spoon’s Vegetarian Butcher, Nalini’s and the Cruelty Free Shop are on board. This means that hopefully we’ll be seeing dishes like Soul Burger’s legendary barbecue pulled jackfruit burgers and Nalini’s masala wrap on the line-up.
Park Feast
Over 20 of Sydney’s favourite food and dessert trucks will be parked and pumping out eats on the day, including local burger purveyors Bella Shack, who serve weekly rotating specials – past incarnations include the Cluckin’ Spicy 2.0, a gravity defying stack of spicy buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, battered jalapenos, lettuce and chipotle and honey basted riblet poppers. Forgo normal fries and hit up Kartel for their loaded fries instead, topped with grilled kimchi, pork belly, cheese, cholula hot sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Skepticon Australia
Join some of the biggest names in science as they debunk the quackery of our modern times with evidence, critical thinking and a big ol’ BS-detector at this two-day festival for skeptics. From paleo diets to paranormal activity, this festival will cover pseudoscience and its damaging effects with an army of astronomers, doctors and communicators at City Recital Hall. Host of National Geographic’s Brain Games and self-described ‘wonder junkie’ Jason Silva will be presenting his show Awestruck, where he runs through, in signature rapid-fire style, the most game-changing ideas of our age.
Brian Cox
Join British physicist Professor Brian Cox and his BBC Radio 4 co-host Robin Ince in a brand new live show that looks at the world through the eyes of science. If Cox’s past tours (and the topics covered on The Infinite Monkey Cage) are anything to go by, we can expect a fun, whip-smart discussion on all things scientific.
Ones Country
Bangarra regulars will recognise the stars of this triple bill – Djakapurra Munyarryun, Elma Kris, Nicola Sabatino and Kaine Sultan-Babij – from their on-stage roles; but this November they are stepping off stage to choreograph short works for the company. The resulting triple bill will take audiences from Sydney streets to North East Arnhem Land to the Torres Strait Islands. Aboriginal elder, dancer, singer and didgeridoo player Djakapurra Munyarryun, from Dhalinybuy in North East Arnhem Land, will make his mainstage choreographic debut with Yalu.
New Breed
New Breed gives emerging choreographers the chance to create a work with the dancers of Sydney Dance Company. But is it good dance? Yes – and for the ticket price, good value for anyone interested in where choreography might be heading (or – frankly – seeing beautiful bodies do amazing things).
Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Medium
Curated by Isobel Parker Philip (AGNSW’s assistant curator for photography), Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Medium will feature portraits, still lifes and figure studies on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and the J. Paul Getty Museum, who jointly acquired a massive trove of artwork and archival material from the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation in 2011 – making them the go-to source for his work. In other words: expect this show to be authoritative.
Newtown Festival
That glorious day of community building, live music, markets, food, dogs and super chill park hangs. Returning to Camperdown Memorial Rest Park on Sunday November 12, Newtown Festival is now in its 39th year. Continuing to embrace the theme of “home is where the heart is,” punters will be able to celebrate the best that this slice of the Inner West offers.
Andrew Weatherall
Sydney Opera House is handing over the keys to the Studio for a five-hour set by legendary British techno DJ Andrew Weatherall. It’ll be the first summer Studio party at the House, which is usually reserved for Vivid Live takeovers in collaboration with party purveyors Goodgod, Future Classic or Astral People. This time it’s Picnic’s turn to shine with a thumping open-till-close rave. The punkest of veteran DJs is known for his eponymous annual festival in France, and for his electro record label Rotters Golf Club.
Etsy Made Local Markets
Discover a treasure trove of creative, handmade gifts at the Etsy Made Local markets, which are returning to Chippendale’s Brewery Yard just in time for the holiday season. The online marketplace is popping up for one day, connecting shoppers with local designers, collectors and makers who will be selling handmade and vintage goods spanning jewellery, clothing, homewares and art.
Yack Festival
Sydney's got a new festival for you to laugh yourself silly to. The Yack festival is bringing together some of Australia's top comedians, writers, commentators and filmmakers for two weeks of events inspired by the fine Australian tradition of "banging on". Yack is taking over the Giant Dwarf with live comedy, podcasts and live discussions on a host of topics including race, gender, conflict and religion. The line-up includes Wil Anderson, Sam Simmons, John Safran, Rove McManus, Tom Ballard, Stan Grant, Rhys Nicholson, Kyran Wheatley, Benjamin Law and Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.
Three Sisters
Chekhov’s Three Sisters is just that: a play about three sisters in the Russian countryside, longing for past – and more prosperous – times back in Moscow. Olga, the eldest, takes ‘selfless’ to a whole new level; Masha craves passion but is stuck in a loveless marriage; and Irina, the baby of the family, wants nothing more than to carve her niche in the world through work and service – if only she had the chance. The resulting play reflects on the meaning of life, the value of living, and the human tendency to dream even as the world falls apart around us.
Mini Record Fair
The Rozelle Collectors Market has been holding its weekly open-air bric-a-brac bazaar for over 20 years. Over this time its earned a reputation as a hot spot for local vinyl lovers, selling and swapping records galore. As a result the market will be holding its first record-dedicated fair on Sunday November 12. The day will bring together crate diggers with private and commercial sellers, peddling EPs, LPs and singles from across the decades.
EatSummer
Picking a place for dinner in Sydney can be torturous when there are so many restaurants doing top-notch takes on just about every cuisine. There’s no agonising decisions to be made at EatSummer – a new twilight food market that’s bringing a list of Sydney’s favourite restaurants to one spot. It’s a globe-trotting line-up that encompasses Greek, Turkish, Italian, Japanese, North and South American food, plus there’ll be a dedicated ‘dessert alley’ – because if there’s one language we all speak, it’s sugar.
The Merchant of Venice
Mitchell Butel brings Shylock, one of Shakespeare’s most complex, and most quotable, characters to life alongside Jessica Tovey as Portia. Anne-Louise Sarks will direct this powerful new production exploring the tensions between the haves and the have-nots. More than 400 years after it was written The Merchant of Venice is still a lightening rod for the tensions of our times.
Drake
Drake’s backing up his European Boy Meets World tour with a trip down under. The Grammy-Award winning Champagne Papi is hitting up Qudos Bank Arena for two nights armed with his recently released 22-track album More Life (which is packed with earworms like the Moody Man sampling 'Passionfruit', 'Fake Love' and 'Blem').
Rembrandt and the Golden Age of Dutch Art
This survey of 17th century Dutch masters will feature the work of Rembrandt, Vermeer, Ruisdael, Hals, Steen, Dou, Lievens and Leyster. Rembrandt and the Golden Age of Dutch Art is part of the Sydney International Art Series, which within the last two years brought masterpieces from the National Galleries of Scotland, and famous Nudes from the Tate, to AGNSW.
Lorde
Five months after releasing her second album Melodrama, Lorde is headlining an outdoor, all-ages gig at Sydney Opera House. She’ll no doubt perform tracks from the new album like 'Green Light' and 'Liability', as well as favourites from her debut album Pure Heroine.
Japanese Film Festival
The main festival kicks off at Event Cinemas George Street with the action-packed Mumon: The Land of Stealth, a period drama about a deadly but careless ninja assassin whose mistake launches a battle between the warlord Nobunaga Oga’s army and the ninjas in his province. In Birds Without Names, former teen star Yu Aoi’s character, Kitahara, cannot let go of an ex-lover who almost killed her. When she learns that he has been missing for five years, the film develops into a dark and visceral thriller.
Hardtofind Markets
Discover quirky, whimsical designs that you won’t see in stores, from fashion and skincare to art and homewares. You’ll get to meet and buy directly from sellers, many of whom are passionate craftspeople making their own products. Think hand-poured soy wax candles, screen printed linen cushion covers and herbal tisanes formulated in home kitchens.
And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside Out
Sydney artist Rae Begley visited Nepal's Himalaya region in October 2016 to document the glacial retreat taking place as part of climate change. The results are beautiful but also melancholic, as one considers not only a landscape but a way of life that is under threat, from water shortages. A percentage of all sales from the exhibition will be donated to the Ice Stupa Project, which was established to create artificial ‘ice stupa’ glaciers to address the water shortage faced by the local Sherpa people.
The Big Anxiety Festival
A stacked line-up of artists, scientists and communities are dissecting mental health for Sydney’s inaugural Big Anxiety Festival. The festival is an initiative of UNSW and the Black Dog Institute and features events, installations and experiences that evaluate common anxieties, stressors, up and downs of everyday life. Highlights include an immersive audio walking tour, projection and 3D virtual reality project at the the site of the old Parramatta Girls Home.
Not Niwe, Not Nieuw, Not Neu
Curator Micheal Do has curated this exhibition in response to the work of British botanist Sir Joseph Banks, who accompanied Lieutenant James Cook on the voyage of the HMS Endeavour from 1768-1771, and whose writings on foreign flora and fauna shaped many of the myths that the colonisation of Australia, the Pacific and New Zealand was built on. The five artists he has selected "co-opt Colonial references and imagery to present a nuanced telling of the invisible, forces that have shaped our tongues, specifically, the language we use to describe, categorise and taxonomise nature."
BBQ Food Fest
For only $5 ($1 of which goes to Hills Charitable Trust), you can take part in the gigantic three-day festival dedicated to meat and fire at the Australian Hotel and Brewery in Rouse Hill. Food trucks will be serving up smoky snacks and there'll be local craft beer for the drinking.
Film events
Art After Hours
Every Wednesday evening, the Art Gallery of NSW welcomes you into its hallowed halls and throws the ultimate in absolutely free mid-week social and cultural events. Until 10pm, Art After Hours offers a regular program of live music, lectures and celebrity talks, drawing workshops, film screenings, gallery tours and other events – and, of course, nocturnal access to its latest exhibitions. Through October, Art After Hours is themed around the exhibition Passion and Procession: Art of the Philippines. In addition to guided tours of the show, there will be a series of talks taking you inside the different aspects of Filipino contemporary art and culture. Check out our hit list of the best art to see in Sydney this month.
The Room at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace
In 2003, Tommy Wiseau somehow got $6 million together to make his vanity project: a romantic drama about a banker (Wiseau) whose manipulative fiancee Lisa cheats on him. Inept in every department, from the excruciating acting to the dumb plotting and the astonishing narrative flaws, The Room also happens to be very, very entertaining: so bad that you can't stop watching. Hayden Orpheum holds cult screenings on the first Friday of every month. These screenings show no sign of petering out. Indeed, every month the cult of The Room grows. Time Out can't recommend this movie highly enough. The upcoming James Franco film The Disaster Artist is about the making of The Room – but why wait for the pale imitation when you can mainline the pure stuff? Read our 2014 interview with The Room star Greg Sestero.
Mov'in Bed Open Air Cinema
Crawl under the blankets with a glass of wine and settle in for another beautifuly curated season of movies, now at the Entertainment Quarter in the Showring. This year they're promising award-winning international films from the recent past (Good Bye Lenin, City Of God), unmissable movies of this year (Dunkirk, Wonder Woman), Disney classics (Cinderella, Peter Pan, Toy Story), Japanese animation (The Last Naruto Movie, My Neighbour Totoro) and best of all, horror movie Nights (It, The Shining). You can also opt to Dine in Bed. The Mov’In Bed team will be partnering with Fratelli Fresh, Bavarian Beer Café and Burger Project so you can order food delivered straight to your bed. Be speedy though if you're up for this, as there are just 150 beds per night (accommodating up to three people – cosy). If you don't mind sitting on the grass you can BYO blanket and the tickets are cheaper.
Free events this month
Sweeney's Comedy
This weekly open mic night has been running upstairs at Hotel Sweeneys since late 2015, and is booked by comedian Jamie Kirk. Sign up on the Sweeney's Comedy Facebook page for a 4-minute spot, or turn up at 7.30 to hear established and up-and-coming comedians try fresh material.
Passion and Procession: Art of the Philippines
This collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines is the first major exhibition of Filipino art to be held in Australia. It will range from ancient ceramics to centuries-old gold objects to contemporary art. Passion and Procession is part of a larger multi-venue festival, the Bayanihan Philippines Art Project, with participation by Mosman Art Gallery, Blacktown Arts Centre, Peacock Gallery (Auburn), Campbelltown Arts Centre and Museums and Galleries NSW.
Lights on Later
In 2017, Lights on Later moves from Thursday to Wednesday night, as part of the city-wide 'Culture Night' initiative. It's the same deal, however: extended hours, and (from Wed Jan 11) a program of live music on the terrace, discussions, performances, talks and workshops, to complement the exhibitions. The indoor-outdoor MCA Cafe, on the Sculpture Terrace, also stays open until 9pm. See our hitlist of art exhibitions in January, and make sure you tick off the full list of essential summer culture experiences in our Summer Culture Guide.
What's on stage
Madama Butterfly
Verdi (courtesy of Rigoletto, La Traviata, Aida et al) and Puccini (courtesy of Turandot, La boheme, Tosca et al) being the dons of Italian opera, and Madama Butterfly containing one of Puccini’s most exquisite and popular arias, is reason enough for noobs to seek out Opera Australia’s remount of Moffat Oxenbould’s much-beloved production. Madama Butterfly (later ripped off to great effect in the blockbuster musical Miss Saigon) is one of the great operatic tragedies, about a young, innocent geisha who falls in love with and marries a caddish American naval officer, who shortly afterwards sails away again, promising to return. Three years later he does indeed return, but with a young American wife – only to find his Butterfly impoverished and pining for her faithless husband. The key moments to look out for are the long, romantic duet at the end of the first act, the light-as-a-feather ‘Humming Chorus’, and Butterfly’s heartbreaking aria ‘One Beautiful Day’, one of the most famous works in the soprano repertoire.The production is simply but stunningly staged, with a set framed by a moat of water and paper-screen walls that are raised and lowered to dramatise certain entrances in the style of traditional Japanese Noh theatre, and giving the impression of the figurative dolls house or magic box that Butterfly becomes trapped in. Against this staid backdrop, the explosions of coloured-silk kimonos take centre stage, without ever upstaging the superb performances. This producti
Diving for Pearls
Regional Australian cities are facing a grim challenge: reinvent or die. As manufacturing plants move offshore and factories shut down, these cities run the risk of being left in the dust. This might make you think of Newcastle’s sharp downturn after the closing of the steelworks in 1999 and its journey to become a tourist destination in its own right – but before Newcastle, there was Wollongong: the inspiration behind Katherine Thomson’s Diving for Pearls. Written in 1991, the play feels startlingly fresh and relevant in this revival production by Darren Yap. Its core anxiety – that security, comfort and growth for unskilled workers is disappearing – is still a live issue. In the 1980s (when Thomson’s play is set) it was the steel industry, but now it’s the car manufacturing industry, which won’t exist in Australia after next year. And Thomson’s characters remain sharp and soulful embodiments of Australian inequity. Barbara (Ursula Yovich) has split from her husband and is living in a boarding house until she gets her life back on track. Old flame Den (Steve Rodgers) comes back into her life just as she finds a spot of hope on the horizon: a new international resort under construction by the beach. Barbara intuits that it will attract a different class of people – a wealthier class – and she could be buoyed by their affluence into new status. She asks Den, who took a temporary job at the steelworks more than 20 years ago and then never left, to pay for a soft-skills course
Birdland
Simon Stephens’ Birdland is the story of Paul (Graeme McRae), a straight up rockstar. He and bandmate Johnny (Jack Angwin) play stadiums with 75,000 screaming fans on any given night. Paul, as the face of their fame, is every rock trope you’ve ever imagined. He wears a fur coat and skinny jeans; he demands sex like there’s no way anyone will say no. This play spends two hours delving into his psyche. It’s not pretty. Birdland captures Paul at a critical moment in his life: he’s on the last leg of an exhaustive world tour, logging more than 250 gigs in a year. All that’s left now is to play shows in Moscow, Paris and London and he’s done: back in his London home, where he can rest. But Paul is also at the stage in his career where money and the VIP treatment hold far more meaning to him than music ever has – this may be why we never hear Paul’s music – and his relationship to the ‘real world’ is tenuous at best. His drug use is so advanced he’s taking it through his eyeballs, and he’s got a knack for power games: his specialty is plying someone with friendly chat before asking them to debase themselves for his pleasure. Put simply: Paul is a dick. But it’s clear that the secular worship he’s the subject of has, in part, made him this way: as he sees it, the money people spend on his albums, and tickets to his concerts, means that he must be a great artist. Consequently, Paul feels untouchable by everyday life and has begun to act as though the rules of common decency don
Coming up next month...
December events in Sydney
It’s the month of Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, and kids are on school holidays, but it’s also the first month of summer and that means outdoor cinemas are back, music festivals fill up every weekend, and yachts race in Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day. It’s also perfect weather to check out Sydney’s best rooftop bars, where to dine al fresco and Sydney’s best beaches.