Book out this hidden CBD cinema with bespoke Four Pillars cocktails matched to your movie

For a spot suitably sheltered from the wind and sun (and whatever other wild weather Sydney has in store for us this summer), head down below the city to the QT Hotel's basement. There, you'll find a subterranean '30s-style theatrette and speakeasy bar that you can book out all for yourself (well, and at least nine others). If you really want to make it a party, though, you can fit a maximum of 28 people into the cool, underground cinema space – and you can all drink matched Four Pillars gin cocktails while you watch.

Curated by Four Pillars director Matt James (also a self-confessed film buff) and creative director James Irvine, there are cocktails perfectly balanced to suit each film genre: the horror-infused 'Nightmare on Market Street' is made with the label's Changing Seasons gin, and it's perfect for fear and fright: The Shining and The Cabin in the Woods are on the lineup. If you're in the mood for romance, take a sip of the 'Couple Seating' cocktail made with Four Pillars' Spiced Negroni Gin, and put on a romantic favourite like Before Sunrise or Strictly Ballroom. The 'Hollywood Gimlet', made with Four Pillars' Rare Dry Gin, is more of a classic flavour, and pairs well with old-school picks like Dirty Dancing, Chicago or The Artist. That's not an exhaustive list, by the way – there are 50 films to choose from.

Choose from two cinematic packages for your night in – there's a $79 per person 'Debut' option, with bottomless gin-salted popcorn, a themed cocktail, a movie screening and $25 credit to put towards a room upstairs if you feel like crashing overnight. Grab more drinks and snack when you're there, too. If you'd rather set yourself up for the evening from the outset, go for the $149 per person 'Blockbuster' package, which comes with all five Four Pillars cocktails, as well as snack from the hotel's Parlour Cucina and a choc top.