SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lost in Translation on screen in a theatre
Photograph: Supplied/QT Sydney

Book out this hidden CBD cinema with bespoke Four Pillars cocktails matched to your movie

Catch a flick at a basement cinema and speakeasy under a swish CBD hotel

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

For a spot suitably sheltered from the wind and sun (and whatever other wild weather Sydney has in store for us this summer), head down below the city to the QT Hotel's basement. There, you'll find a subterranean '30s-style theatrette and speakeasy bar that you can book out all for yourself (well, and at least nine others). If you really want to make it a party, though, you can fit a maximum of 28 people into the cool, underground cinema space – and you can all drink matched Four Pillars gin cocktails while you watch.

Curated by Four Pillars director Matt James (also a self-confessed film buff) and creative director James Irvine, there are cocktails perfectly balanced to suit each film genre: the horror-infused 'Nightmare on Market Street' is made with the label's Changing Seasons gin, and it's perfect for fear and fright: The Shining and The Cabin in the Woods are on the lineup. If you're in the mood for romance, take a sip of the 'Couple Seating' cocktail made with Four Pillars' Spiced Negroni Gin, and put on a romantic favourite like Before Sunrise or Strictly Ballroom. The 'Hollywood Gimlet', made with Four Pillars' Rare Dry Gin, is more of a classic flavour, and pairs well with old-school picks like Dirty Dancing, Chicago or The Artist. That's not an exhaustive list, by the way – there are 50 films to choose from

Choose from two cinematic packages for your night in – there's a $79 per person 'Debut' option, with bottomless gin-salted popcorn, a themed cocktail, a movie screening and $25 credit to put towards a room upstairs if you feel like crashing overnight. Grab more drinks and snack when you're there, too. If you'd rather set yourself up for the evening from the outset, go for the $149 per person 'Blockbuster' package, which comes with all five Four Pillars cocktails, as well as snack from the hotel's Parlour Cucina and a choc top.  

Looking for some unusual Christmas party ideas? Check out our list

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.