9 fun alternatives to the average Christmas party
Forget the usual drunken antics! This year celebrate the season in style with these creative options instead
The Christmas party: that annual staple of the season where most of us inevitably enjoy a little too much 'festive cheer', and end up with the almighty hangover (and a few cringey regrets) to prove it. But who says the Chrissie party has to be about necking gallons of grog? If you're looking to celebrate the season with a little more creativity than just the usual boozy knees-up, why not try these alternative activities for your yuletide shindig? Here are nine fun ideas for a Christmas party with a difference.
Paddle out on a kayaking tour of the Harbour
Who says a Christmas shindig has to be at night? Swap your after dark plans for a dawn tour of the Harbour waters by kayak, and see a completely different side to the city you call home. Plus, you won’t be nursing that pesky hangover afterwards (well, not before the inevitable kick-ons, at least).
Let loose at a drag or cabaret show
Once on the fringes of the entertainment spectrum, drag queens have enjoyed a mainstream renaissance in recent years (thank you very much RuPaul). But in addition to being beautiful creatures, these resourceful performers were also some of the first to figure how to make the seated service model work in bars, with dinner theatre performances now taking place at venues across the city. These fun, camp, cabaret infused shows are downright delightful, and several Christmas specials are also now taking bookings.
Scale the Harbour Bridge
In the Beforetimes, you could reliably spy multiple groups of climbers scaling the arches of the Coathanger at virtually any time, day or night. However, since international tourism went on an indefinite hiatus, this is now a far rarer sight. Which is a shame, because climbing the Harbour Bridge is a truly spectacular experience, offering views of the city that will take your breath away. We recommend you take advantage of the tourist downturn with a group booking, and right now there are discounted offers available so you can get a great deal.
Have a soiree at a private dining room
If you’re looking for a distinctly sophisticated way to celebrate the season, hiring one of the city’s private dining rooms, commonly found in the finest of fine diners, is certainly one way to do it. These beautiful spaces are typically conceived so that every guest can see one another and it goes without saying that you can expect top notch, thoroughly attentive service. These private rooms don’t come cheap, but for a little extra cash you’ll get a priceless experience.
Get creative at a 'paint and sip' class
While they were definitely around before we all got acquainted with lockdown lyfe, there’s been a recent surge in the popularity of these wine-fuelled crafternoons. Learn to paint a masterpiece, guided by a skilled tutor, while you sip a few vinos with the squad. Not only will you be able to show off your creative creds, you’ll also walk away with a piece of art that could make a memorable Chrissie pressie for someone special.
Catch a movie at an outdoor cinema
’Tis the season – that is to say, summer – to sit out under the stars while enjoying a top movie. Pop-up alfresco cinemas appear all over Sydney this time of year, and this December you can even go to Sydney’s very own floating cinema, where you’ll have your own boat moored on Darling Harbour in which to kick back and enjoy a blockbuster.
Up the thrill factor at an amusement park
Release your inner child with a trip to one of Sydney’s fun-filled adult playgrounds. There is of course Luna Park, which makes for killer Insta-fodder as well as fun times, or the Archie Bros Cirque Eletriq arcade, which is finally reopening from December 3. There’s also a new kid on the amusement centre block, and it’s a biggy. Entertainment Park, located near Prospect, has indoor go-karting, video games, a VR arena and a heap of other cool attractions that would make for an awesome Christmas day out.
Battle it out in a VR arena
VR technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, and one Aussie company, in particular, is showcasing exactly how out of this world this hardware is. Zero Latency, which was founded in Melbourne, has just opened its first Sydney outpost, using its second generation of untethered VR tech. With just a light backpack, goggles, headphones and a very cool looking gaming gun, you can be transported to strange new worlds where you can battle robot opponents or hordes of rampaging zombies.
Go on a Hunter Valley wine tour
If you've got your heart set on enjoying a tipple or several at your Xmas bash, why not level-up your boozy revelries with some top shelf drops at some of the state’s best vineyards? Most tours will pick you up from the city and ferry you home afterwards, so no one has to miss out as the designated driver. Hic!