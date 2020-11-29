9 fun alternatives to the average Christmas party

The Christmas party: that annual staple of the season where most of us inevitably enjoy a little too much 'festive cheer', and end up with the almighty hangover (and a few cringey regrets) to prove it. But who says the Chrissie party has to be about necking gallons of grog? If you're looking to celebrate the season with a little more creativity than just the usual boozy knees-up, why not try these alternative activities for your yuletide shindig? Here are nine fun ideas for a Christmas party with a difference.

Wondering what to do between Christmas and New Year? We've got your back.