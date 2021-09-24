Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two wine glasses stand on a rug against a grassy background next to a picnic hamper
Photograph: Kate Hliznitsova/Unsplash

Booze bans have been lifted in a bunch of Sydney parks so your next picnic can be lit

That's right, you can enjoy some giggle juice in the great outdoors, but only until the end of next month

Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

You may be eyeing up being able to sip on tall frosty one at the pub in a few weeks time, but until then, picnics are where it’s at in Sydney. And because having a sanga in the sun is the height of social sophistication right now, if you’re fully vaccinated, the NSW government has decided that you can’t have a decent catch up with four of your double-jabbed mates unless you can crack a cold one. 

So, until October 31, restrictions on drinking alcohol in many of Sydney’s public parks have been suspended, during daylight hours. Here’s where you can throw down a rug break open the goon:

  • Ballarat Park, Darling Island
  • Bicentennial Park, Sydney Olympic Park
  • Bligh & Barney Reserve, The Rocks
  • Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park
  • First Fleet Park, The Rocks
  • Jill Berry Lawn / ICC Lawn, Darling Harbour
  • Metcalfe Park, Darling Island
  • Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour
  • Waterfront Park, Pyrmont
  • Ballast Point Park, Birchgrove
  • Blaxland Riverside Park, Sydney Olympic Park
  • Cadi Park, Pyrmont
  • Dawes Point Reserve, The Rocks
  • Hickson Rd Reserve, The Rocks
  • MCA Lawn, The Rocks
  • Newington Armory, Sydney Olympic Park
  • Pyrmont Bay Park
  • Wentworth Common, Sydney Olympic Park

Centennial Parklands, Parramatta Park, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Western Sydney Parklands always permitted drinking, so nothing’s changed there, grog on to your heart's content.

Travel restrictions still apply across Sydney – you must remain within your home LGA or a maximum of 5km from your house – and picnic privileges are only for fully vaccinated people and kids under the age of 16. And while the NSW government is letting us enjoy the giggle juice in the great outdoors until the end of next month, you’ll still need to drink responsibly.

Wondering where to have your next picnic? Here are some of our favourite spots around Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.