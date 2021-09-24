Booze bans have been lifted in a bunch of Sydney parks so your next picnic can be lit

That's right, you can enjoy some giggle juice in the great outdoors, but only until the end of next month

You may be eyeing up being able to sip on tall frosty one at the pub in a few weeks time, but until then, picnics are where it’s at in Sydney. And because having a sanga in the sun is the height of social sophistication right now, if you’re fully vaccinated, the NSW government has decided that you can’t have a decent catch up with four of your double-jabbed mates unless you can crack a cold one.

So, until October 31, restrictions on drinking alcohol in many of Sydney’s public parks have been suspended, during daylight hours. Here’s where you can throw down a rug break open the goon:

Ballarat Park, Darling Island

Bicentennial Park, Sydney Olympic Park

Bligh & Barney Reserve, The Rocks

Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park

First Fleet Park, The Rocks

Jill Berry Lawn / ICC Lawn, Darling Harbour

Metcalfe Park, Darling Island

Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour

Waterfront Park, Pyrmont

Ballast Point Park, Birchgrove

Blaxland Riverside Park, Sydney Olympic Park

Cadi Park, Pyrmont

Dawes Point Reserve, The Rocks

Hickson Rd Reserve, The Rocks

MCA Lawn, The Rocks

Newington Armory, Sydney Olympic Park

Pyrmont Bay Park

Wentworth Common, Sydney Olympic Park

Centennial Parklands, Parramatta Park, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Western Sydney Parklands always permitted drinking, so nothing’s changed there, grog on to your heart's content.

Travel restrictions still apply across Sydney – you must remain within your home LGA or a maximum of 5km from your house – and picnic privileges are only for fully vaccinated people and kids under the age of 16. And while the NSW government is letting us enjoy the giggle juice in the great outdoors until the end of next month, you’ll still need to drink responsibly.

