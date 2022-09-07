The best picnic spots in Sydney

Best for: Watching the sunset over the harbour.
Parking: There's metered parking for 300 cars located under the park.
Is there shade? No
Other facilities: There's a massive cultural space called the Cutaway.
Can I BYO? Yes
What's my view? You've got Sydney Harbour Bridge to the right, Balmain, Pyrmont and Darling Harbour to the left, with glittering harbour all around.
And is there toilet access? Yes, in two locations.
What could be more romantic than a hamper packed for two and sweeping harbour views? Where else could you organise a long, lazy lunch for a group of friends? Or an impromptu dinner date, alfresco? For all this, and more, head to one of these top picnic spots: and don't worry, we've done the research on if there’s parking, toilets and barbecues available.
All you've got to do is pop the champers, sit back and have a right good picnicking time.