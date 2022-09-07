The best picnic spots in Sydney

These are the perfect places to while away the afternoon with a bite to eat in the great outdoors

What could be more romantic than a hamper packed for two and sweeping harbour views? Where else could you organise a long, lazy lunch for a group of friends? Or an impromptu dinner date, alfresco? For all this, and more, head to one of these top picnic spots: and don't worry, we've done the research on if there’s parking, toilets and barbecues available.

All you've got to do is pop the champers, sit back and have a right good picnicking time.

We also have you covered for where to find Sydney's best parks.