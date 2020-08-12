Bopp and Tone returns with bottomless brunches and chef's table degustation dinners

Modern-Australian CBD brasserie Bopp and Tone is all about contemporary cuisine served with a solid dose of good vibes. That's why, when it finally throws open its doors again after a four-and-a-half month long hiatus on Friday, August 14, it's going to be celebrating with a set of feasts in its lavish diving room – set to a good beat, of course.



On opening night, the Med-inspired eatery will host a one-off banquet event which allows diners to choose what they pay for a veritable feast of their favourite menu items – it's a part of a 'Food Sales for Staff' initiative, which in sister venues like SoCal and the Botanist, has raised over $17,000 to help hospitality workers who weren't able to qualify for government assistance during the lockdown period. Book in online for your spot.



On Saturdays, head down to the underground restaurant and settle in for a six-course shared menu brunch served with flowing drinks, and set to the soulful sounds of New Zealand quartet Pu-Siki. Brunch is $88 per person and you can choose from mimosas, bubbles and beers all morning long. While you can't get out of your chair for a dance right now, seated bopping is highly encouraged. Book in here.



If you're looking for a more intimate way to experience the venue, Bopp and Tone’s head chef, Sa Va’afusuaga, is taking guests on an 11-course dining experience on selected dates – book in now for September 30, October 28, or November 18. Each booking has a maximum of six people, so round up some mates and listen to Va’afusuaga divulge his culinary secrets in an intimate setting, over a bespoke menu.

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

