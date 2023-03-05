If you’re walking through Sydney right now, you’re probably aware that it’s pretty hot. Turns out, it's actually hotter right now than it has been in two whole years.

A heatwave and fire danger warning is currently in place for all of Sydney and the majority of northeastern NSW until Wednesday, with temperatures expected to rise above 40 degrees in many inland areas of NSW.

Sydneysiders will likely see the mercury hit 38 degrees for the first time since January 26, 2021. Temperatures across Sydney are not expected to drop below 21 degrees at any point on Monday, while on Tuesday we can expect a maximum of 36 degrees and a low of 22. By Wednesday, things will have started to cool down a little, with a max. temp of 30 degrees and a low of 19.

For a city that has just endured one of the rainiest and coldest years on record, our resistance to this type of heat is undeniably lower than usual. So it’s important we all remain hydrated, vigilant and heat aware, and do what we can to keep ourselves cool and out of the extreme heat and UV of the day. Authorities have also issued fire danger warnings across NSW due to the extreme hot and dry conditions. On Tuesday, the fire risk will become extreme, making the importance of a fire plan paramount for those living in at-risk areas.

This sizzle is all due to winds turning westerly, bringing all of us in the Emerald City the hot, burning air blown off the land from inland Australia. Right now, these westerly winds are so strong that they'll keep cooling sea breezes at bay all along the East Coast. The specific conditions we are facing this week mean that people all across the Eastern, Western and Northern suburbs of Sydney will face very little difference in temperature, with 38 degrees also expected to be the maximum in both Parramatta and Penrith.

After three years of dealing with the soggy misery of La Niña, Sydneysiders are really going to feel this scorcher. But, fret not. By the looks of things, the worst of the heat will have passed by Thursday.

