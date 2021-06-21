Bunnings is giving away 26,500 free trees to people living in Greater Sydney

Sydney is already one of the world’s leafiest metropolises, but the NSW government isn’t resting (quite literally) on its laurels. Thanks to a new partnership with Bunnings, people all over Greater Sydney will have the chance to snag one of 26,500 free trees over the next several months. It’s all part of the ambitious Greening our City initiative, which since it launched in 2018 has already invested more than $15 million planting 66,000 trees.

So how does the giveaway work? People living in 33 local government areas across Sydney (see the full list here) will be eligible to apply for a tree, which they can pick up from a participating local Bunnings Warehouse. That’s around 10,500 eligible households. These leafy freebies will be distributed between June and October, and each month another seasonally specific species will be up for grabs. Simply lodge your bid for a bud on the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment website.

In addition to the 26,500 trees being given away, a further 20,000 trees are also set to be planted by councils all over town in the next few months. The reason for this boom in boughs is about more than just prettying up Sydney’s streets. It’s hoped the expanded habitat will encourage more wildlife in Sydney as well as help manage temperatures during summer heatwaves. Cities, due to the high volume of dark asphalt roads and thermally absorbent concrete, can trap heat at street level, something that can be further exacerbated by vehicle exhaust fumes. Trees not only absorb sunlight and offer shade, they also purify the air, making city life is a little more bearable during the sunny season.

