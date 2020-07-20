Stunning public gardens you can visit in and around Sydney

You might think that the difference between a park and garden is just a matter of semantics, but in truth, they’re altogether different spaces. Parks are all about activity and versatility; multipurpose arenas that can become whatever we need them to be.

Gardens on the other hand offer carefully curated experiences, crafted just so. Through an artful mix of creative landscaping and fabulous flora, they have the power to transport us, be that into another culture, an exotic climate, or simply a new state of mind. We’ve picked out seven of Sydney’s most beautiful gardens where you can stop and smell the roses.

