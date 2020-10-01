SydneyChange city
Untied at Barangaroo
Photograph: Supplied/Kai Leishman

Businesses across Barangaroo are offering bottomless bargains throughout October

Business across the area are offering deals to mark the opening of Watermans Cove

By
Maxim Boon
The eastern edge of Darling Harbour has gone through quite the glow up over the past few years, and while there are still quite a few cranes and cement mixers hard at work in the area, the Barangaroo precinct is now nearing the end of its decade-long transformation. Today, the area reached another milestone, with the official opening of Watermans Cove, a new waterfront public space featuring retail and dining businesses, outdoor seating and an amphitheatre-style boardwalk. It adds almost 11,000 square metres of public space to the neighbourhood, extending the Wulugul Walk promenade almost 350 metres towards the Barangaroo Reserve.

Watermans CovePhotograph: Supplied

To celebrate the addition of Watermans Cove to Barangaroo, businesses all over the precinct are offering bottomless deals including drinks, food, and even massages, for the entire month of October. 

Untied is offering a southern-style brunch on Saturdays including bottomless cocktails, while at Spanish diner Born by Tapavino there's a fiesta of Mediterranean treats to enjoy, washed down with your choice of cava, beer, sangria or rosé. On Tuesdays and Fridays love.fish is rolling out its endless pinot experience, featuring a selection of the chef’s favourite dishes, plus bottomless Victoria’s King Valley pinot noir or pinot grigio. For $79 per head, Banksii is serving a bottomless rosé lunch featuring a selection of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, while at Wild Sage, you can sip on bottomless mimosas with your choice of breakfast and coffee. Authentic North Indian eatery Spiced by Billus is offering not one, but two bottomless deals – bottomless biryani for $40 or a two-hour all-you-can-eat feast for $60. Carnivores should head to the Butcher’s Block, where its four-course set menu comes with bottomless spritz jugs, for only $59 per person. And if after all that gut-busting indulgence you’re feeling in need of a little TLC, the Barangaroo Orthopaedic and Sports Injury Clinic is offering an unlimited massage package in October for $749, which entitles you to unlimited massage treatments throughout the month.

Love a bargain? Here's how you can indulge your Champagne taste on a Passion Pop budget in Sydney.

