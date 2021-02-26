Buzzy eatery Glorietta is hosting live music and slinging $12 cocktails all night long

Swing by for the Glorietta Listening Sessions every Thursday night out on its terrace

For the perfect plein-air outing, Glorietta might have to be next on your hit-list. The bustling North Sydney establishment fuses Mediterranean dining with a casual, chic vibe – and now, on Thursdays, it's upping the ante.

At the Glorietta Listening Sessions each Thursday starting form March, the venue's outdoor terrace will transform into a hub of live music from local DJs from 6pm, with good drinks and good vibes all evening long. Nab Espresso Martinis, Daiquiris, and Margaritas for $12 each and nibble on aperitivo snacks from $10. You don't want to skip the pizzettas – pick from a margherita, a salami option with confit pomodoro, salami, jalapeño and parmesan, or the funghi with mushroom, thyme, broccolini and gruyere. Go for a cruisy post-work pitstop, or while the whole night away in the terrace's leafy surrounds.

Marty Doyle, aka Dusty Fingers, and DJ Anno are leading the musical charge the first week, on March 4. Check out Glorietta's website for future lineups, and to book in a table.