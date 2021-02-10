SydneyChange city
Oxford Street's the Burdekin is doing $5 happy hour drinks on its revamped rooftop

The only sky-high bar on the strip has killer views across the CBD and beyond

Divya Venkataraman
A long-standing Oxford Street institution got a revamp late last year, when the Burdekin launched an open-air rooftop with sweeping views out over Sydney's main queer partying stretch on one end, and the grassy greens of Hyde Park and the Domain on the other. 

Situated five storeys above street level, this casual, sunny spot is the only one sitting quite so sky-high on the entire strip. A set of luscious, bright cocktails on offer preserves the venue's long history of fun and inclusivity – the Slutty Mermaid gets its jewel tones from a combination of turquoise vodka, coconut rum and blue curacao, while the Pink Flamingo mixes gin and a punchy yuzu liqueur in an ode to the vintage American flick Pink Flamingos, which features drag queen Divine as its sparkling, larger-than-life star. There's also a healthy list of natural, vegan and organic wines. Better yet, a selection of happy hour wines, beers and spirits are all only $5 during happy hour, weekdays 4-6pm.

Settle in over a cheeseboard, scoop up some hand-made burrata with bread, or nibble on truffle and parmesan fries along with that. 

The Burdekin Rooftop is open Mondays to Thursdays 4pm-late, and noon-late on Friday and Saturday. The downstairs bar is open Friday to Sunday from 5pm until late. 

