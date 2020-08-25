Byron Bay's Raes pairs up with local label Commas for a luxe new capsule collection

A fixture of Byron Bay's sparkling, celeb-dotted Wategos Beach is the white washed stone façade of luxury hotel Raes on Wategos.

Each year, Raes hosts an annual Artist in Residency program in partnership with Champagne house Perrier-Jouët. In 2020, it's partnering up with local label Commas to create a beach-inspired capsule collection of five resort pieces capturing the essence of summer by the sea.

Commas' designer and founder Richard Jarman took up residence in the hotel while designing the collection, taking inspiration from the casual energy of the hotel, and its original décor, as well as drawing from the European glamour of the Perrier-Jouët Maison in Epernay, France.

“The sun-drenched property has the most fascinating history, from the pool and gardens rumoured to have been designed by Salvador Dali to the tiles sourced from a Javanese palace, every part of the hotel has a story and that's where I've drawn the inspiration for the collection,” said Jarman in a press release.

Raes' cerulean blue and white tones are reflected in the pieces themselves, which include four genderless garments and a pair of men's swim shorts. Jarman's wave design was created exclusively for the collection, which uses lightweight fabrics to allow both style and easy movement in an Australian summer.



The Commas x Raes collection is available from September 1 at Commas and Raes.

