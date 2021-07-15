Catalina has a seriously bougie seafood box that you can get delivered straight to your door

It's tax time, baby, and we've found the perfect way to go all out

Not content with a Dominos Meatlover on classic crust, extra cabanossi and a side of garlic bread (or, you know, whatever) for your takeaway this week? Then go big and bougie and dive into Rose Bay's rather swish restaurant Catalina's seafood box with wanton abandon.

Sydney rock lobsters, freshly shucked oysters, king prawns and house cured salmon are all good and well – but perhaps you should consider adding a picked and dressed mud crab to really live your best OTT life.

Prices start at $215 for a box with a half-lobster, and $425 with a full lob. If seafood ain’t your thing, you can still splash out and get around one of Catalina’s Family Feasts featuring the likes of a whole roast chicken served with roasted winter vegetables ($150), or a Greek-style rack of lamb with tzatziki, flatbread and rice pilaf ($240).

But wait, there’s more. Celebrations may have to be limited to just you and your housemate, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be treating yourself to a seriously jubilant cake or two. Layered chocolate cake with raspberries, lemon curd tarts or a classic Aussie (fine, Kiwi) pavlova are all on offer. Now that’s one way to spend your tax return if ever there was.

Check out the full menu and prices on their website here.

