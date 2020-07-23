Five-star Sydney dining experiences you can have at home
Dress up for your dining table because these top-tier restaurants are doing takeaway
Nothing about this year is normal and even as the city tentatively reopens for business, going out might still feel risky for some of us. So if you’d normally go out for dinner to celebrate your birthday/anniversary/negative medical test but would rather not in the current climate, here are the best five-star dining experiences you can have at home.
Sydney's best restaurants doing takeaway
Lankan Filling Station
Right now they’re running banquet menus across the venue, and that includes takeaway. Now this is actually good news because the banquets here are amazing value and take the pain out of choosing. For $70pp you get three snacks, your choice of curry, vegetable mullung, rice, dahl, pappadums, sambols and a toffee for dessert. You can also add pre-made curries from their online shop to your order to keep your dream of a Sri Lankan holiday going just a little longer.
Saint Peter
Each day there’s a different up-market takeaway option from the Fish Butchery, the casual offsider to the newly renovated Saint Peter dining room. Half a dozen oysters are always available to really lean into the luxe home life, and then it’s up to you to decide if you want to get fancy on a Wednesday with a baked Balmain bug and cuttlefish rice, Thursday with a hot smoked fish pie or Friday with a native Australian king prawn curry.
Simulation Senpai
On Fridays and Saturdays you can order little boxes of edible art from Sokyo’s head chef Chase Kojima’s Simulation Senpai pop up. The chef started the series to help out-of-work hospo staff and we reap the rewards with showstopping sushi and sashimi layered over rice so that they look like bejewelled treasure chests. You can also add truffles over the winter season to up the fancy factor, and there are collaboartive desserts for a sweet finish.
Firedoor
You’ll have to get the timing just right for the Firedoor dinner boxes – they’ve shifted them to fortnightly now. But if you get your order in by the Wednesday, on the following Friday you can collect your fancy dinner box to finish in your kitchen at home. If you’re very lucky, they’ll have their famous dry-aged steaks on offer – one of the city’s best cuts for a fraction of the price at $110 per box.
Stanbuli
You can get fancy Middle Eastern street food inside your four walls thanks to the takeaway option at Stanbuli. Start with carby snacks like a silverbeet gozleme, lahmacun, barbecued blue mackerel sandwich or the soft ‘soggy’ beef burgers famous in Istanbul. From there your best bet is to order the mixed grill with kofte, chops, lamb and chicken shish, and then add sides like the cauliflower with tahini, roast carrots and nutty zucchini salad. If it’s not a Turkish feast without hummus, add a mixed dips for a full Bosphorus-style banquet at home.
Mr Wong
If your home Cantonese repertoire isn’t up to scratch, let Dan Hong do the heavy lifting with the Mr Wong at-home packs. You need to do a little cooking, but it’s mostly quick and easy – steaming some greens and scallops, wok frying some prawns, and heating the chicken and sauce in a bag. Your reward will be high-end Chinese food at home with the same amount of effort usually reserved for pasta and jar sauce.
Bert's
If this waterfront dining room is out of reach right now let the high-end brasserie vibes come to you with the Merivale at Home packages. You get an incredible beef rib eye on the bone with mustard butter and garlic and bay jus, which you cook at home while you snack on duck liver parfait. Sides are also provided, with crushed potatoes and a leafy salad. Cap it off with chocolate and cherry waffles.
