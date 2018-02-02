Celine Dion is touring Australia this winter

Celine Dion is taking a break from her seemingly endless Las Vegas residency to bring her huge power ballads (and uniquely fearless fashion sense) to Australia in July and August. It's been a decade since she was last here with her Taking Chances tour, and as she doesn't have a new album to flog for this tour, it's safe to assume she'll be belting out all the big hits and audience favourites.

The tour kicks off in Sydney on July 27 at Qudos Bank Arena, with tickets on sale on Monday February 19, noon.

There's just one Sydney date announced so far, but the next show is in Brisbane on July 30. That leaves a little bit of wiggle room to add additional shows if she sells out as quickly as we're guessing. She'll also play shows in Melbourne and Perth on the Celine Dion Live 2018 tour.

It's a big week for '90s Canadian songstresses – Shania Twain announced just yesterday she'll be paying her first visit to Australia in almost two decades. Her Now tour comes to Sydney on December 14.

All the ticketing details for Celine's tour are available at frontiertouring.com.

