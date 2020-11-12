Check out one of Sydney's largest First Nations artwork displays for NAIDOC Week

In commemoration of NAIDOC Week this year, Broadway Shopping Centre will transform into a huge, artwork-decked space representing First Nations artists from around the country. Swing by and check out bespoke art installations, including those created by Barkindji artist Maddison Gibbs and Gamilaraay/Wonnarua artist Debra Beale.

Beale's work ‘Aboriginal Bush Lamps – Healing Gunya’ expresses the importance of home or 'gunyah' to Aboriginal people. Gibbs' artwork, titled ‘Always was always will be’ mirrors the theme of NAIDOC Week this week, and takes the form of an abstract, multi-layered history of the land and history and First Nations peoples' connection to it. "I am interested in creating dynamic artworks to activate and enrich the culture in cities on a public and accessible level," said Gibbs in a press release. "Through cultural activation, I am creating identity and marking space through historical ties and combing cultural landscapes and hubs to create imaginative and inspiring places for the community to enjoy and to enrich the life of cities. My artwork is informing public space with Aboriginal content to celebrate the dual histories of Australia. It celebrates the oldest living culture in the world. Always was, always will be Aboriginal Land."

If you're in the mood for some shopping, swing by the Indigenous Collective Pop-Up Store which brings together 20 designers around the country for a chic, fashion-forward curation of fashion and accessories until Sunday, November 15. If you're there on Sunday, a free weaving workshop will be held by Wiradjuri artist Peta-Joy Williams of Boomalli Arts, so you can fashion your own crafted piece to take home (sessions are at 10am and 2pm).