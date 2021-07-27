Cheesecake on a stick is a thing and it's exactly how we want to eat our feelings right now

We wouldn’t hold it against you if the lockdown blues were kicking in hard. That’s why sweet treat pioneers Kerbside Creamery are the stay-at-home heroes we need right now. Under normal circumstances, this pretty pink food truck would be serving up its fully loaded cheesecakes on a stick at locations all over Sydney. But since none of us are allowed to linger too long outside at the moment, sibling co-founders Jonathan and Gabrielle Israfi have taken Kerbside's operation online, ensuring Sydney's sweet-toothed dessert seekers can still banish their woes with a cheesecake fix. Best of all, Kerbside Creamery offers next day delivery anywhere in Metropolitan Sydney, so no matter where you're bunkered down, cake is only a day away. As Jonathan Israfi puts it, “We’re hoping to bring a little bit of sweetness to this lengthy lockdown.”

Cheering up Sydneysiders doing it tough under restrictions is a full-circle moment for Jonathan and Gabrielle. They launched Kerbside Creamery during Sydney's first lockdown in 2020, from a marquee in front of their house in Cecil Hills, as a way to bring some sweet relief to their local community. The overwhelming response to their grassroots venture allowed the pair to launch their food truck, and a year on, they're paying this success forward by extending the reach of their online footprint to the entire city.



These aren’t your common ricotta confections. Each speared slice of rich vanilla cheesecake is slathered in an audaciously generous coating of sweet treats. From peanut butter and pretzel to Nutella and Oreos, and our personal obsession (and arguably the flavour of 2021) Biscoff, Kerbside have ten different flavour combos to woo you. Can’t make up your mind about which flavour to plump for? Pick and mix orders are thoroughly encouraged. Each slice will set you back a very reasonable $13 (minimum delivery order of two), or you can save $30 on any order of ten slices, for $100. We suggest you treat yourself to a One of Everything box, which gets you a slice of each variety, including a mystery flavour that changes weekly. You can place your order via the Kerbside Creamery website.

