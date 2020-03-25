Chin Chin is offering takeaway for the first time ever

Due to the increasing number of government restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Australia, restaurants, cafes and bars across the country have been forced to close. But many have also turned to new opportunities in order to make ends meet at this turbulent time. Now that all bets are off, renowned Melbourne-born eatery Chin Chin, along with its Sydney outpost, are taking takeaway orders in both cities during the shutdown, for the very first time.

They introduced bookings – another first for Chin Chin – earlier in March, before restaurants were forced to close their physical doors to diners, but this latest move is a real game-changer. Think crisp soft-shell crab, glistening kingfish sashimi, ped seuw with braised wagyu beef, and that delicious spiced pineapple and egg fried rice, ready for you to pick up and take home to the comfort of your couch. Paired with a chilled red? Yes, please.

Ring them on Wednesday to Sunday, anytime between 4pm to 9pm. Order directly through the Sydney or Melbourne sites for your choice of fancy, flavoursome eats.

If you've ever been burned by the long Chin Chin waits, this is your time to shine. Support an Aussie institution during what is a brutal time for the hospitality industry.

