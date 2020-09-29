Chiswick at the Gallery is back with an arty menu inspired by Archibald finalists

There are museum restaurants and gallery cafés and then, there's Chiswick at the Gallery. Matt Moran's arty outpost of the Woollahra original at the Art Gallery of New South Wales is more than just a mid-afternoon caffeine pitstop to keep your brain sharp – it's an event in itself. In honour of the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes for 2020, the eatery has collaborated with three finalists to fashion a menu which draws from their culinary experiences through lockdown – eating, cooking, and remembering.

Painter Jonathan Dalton collaborated with the chefs on the entrée: garlic foccaccia, a humble, comforting food that Dalton baked incessantly when he became a father over lockdown. Whenever multimedia artist Tianli Zu is away from Australia, as she often was before travel restrictions, she craves the lightness of barramundi. This inspired Chiswick's chefs to create a fresh, balanced fish dish as the main, paired with zucchini and broad beans. Dessert comes courtesy of Jane Guthleben, who, like Chiswick's Matt Moran grew up on a farm and shares his affinity for chocolate. A decadent Valhrona chocolate mousse with almond and orange will help you through those post-art-gazing blood sugar lows.

You'll get two courses for $64 per person, or three courses for $72. Both prices include tickets to see the finalists of the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes. Book online.