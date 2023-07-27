Sydney
Railway Square bus interchange is a busy bus interchange
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons | John Robert McPherson

Commuting in Sydney will become easier thanks to an overhaul of the Opal card system

Soon some commuters will be able to tap off without unlocking their phone – and even with a dead mobile battery

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Navigating Sydney public transport can be nightmarish enough – but the true panic sets in when it’s time to disembark and your phone refuses to unlock. Do you hold up fellow commuters waiting to tap off or do you jump off and cop the full fare? This process is becoming speedier and less stressful for iPhone users, who will be able to tap on and off public transport in NSW without unlocking their devices. It’s rumoured that the feature will even work if your iPhone battery has run out. Mind, blown.

More than two million transport passages relying on contactless payments for tapping off on transportation, so this upgrade will significantly streamline their morning and evening commutes. The technology is currently being installed on all 25,000 Opal readers across the state, including ferry, light rail, bus and train networks, meaning hassle-free travel is just around the corner.

Aussies wanting to use this new feature will need to update their iPhone or Apple watch software to iOS 16.4 or later, add a contactless credit or debit card to Apple Pay, and then activate Apple’s ‘Express Mode for Apple Pay’ in settings. 

A "digital Opal card" rollout is also on the horizon for later this year, as part of NSW’s $567.9 million ‘Opal Next Gen’ transport upgrades. This will be a particularly big win for school students and those without credit cards (it'll be similar to Service NSW’s digital license app). 

So, is this farewell to the plastic Opal card? Signs point to yes.

