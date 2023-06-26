Sydney
Person getting into a car under Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Supplied/ Didi

DiDi is giving away one free trip per week to everyone in Sydney

This is a legit free ride

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Getting a free ride through life doesn’t happen that often – but now, for all go gettin’ Sydneysiders who like car-share services, this can now be a reality for more than just nepo babies. Right now, the orange car share folks over at DiDi are giving away a massive bunch of free rides in Sydney – every one of us has the chance to grab a zero-cost trip once a week for the entire 12-week giveaway period. It’s literally a free ride, and we’re all about it. 

Running from right now until September 10, all new and existing DiDi users will each get a trip worth $20 once per week. If you already have Didi, you can only cash in on this freebie if you book a ride from Monday to Wednesday between 9am and midnight; new users can ride free at any time of the day, on any day of the week. Sydney roads are your oyster. 

How do you get a free Didi ride? 

First up, this is a deal of one ride per person, per week. You can redeem a free trip by punching in ‘FREERIDE20’ in the ‘Promotions’ section of the app. 

With the ‘biggest ever’ rail repair meant to be going down on Sydney’s rail network this year under the new NSW government, and with the rapidly rising cost of living, this free transport offer is definitely coming at the right time.

Want more good news? 

