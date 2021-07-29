Compliance crackdown: tighter restrictions and heftier penalties to be introduced in Sydney

NSW recorded its most infectious day on record since the pandemic began, with 239 new cases of community transmission detected in the 24-hour reporting period between July 27-28. At least 70 people were infectious in the community. The state also set a new record for the number of screenings in a 24-hour period: more than 111,000 tests.

Despite there being numerous restrictions in place across Greater Sydney, with the harshest lockdown orders ever implemented in NSW currently in place across eight hotspot LGAs in Western and Southwestern Sydney, a lack of compliance is now being blamed for the continued rise in cases.

Premier Gladys Berjiklian said that many of the cases were emerging from people breaking the current health orders by visiting other households or by not following Covid-safe protocols in the workplace. To address this, new restrictions and heftier penalties will come into effect from 11.59 on Friday, July 30.

Anyone living within the eight hotspot LGAs, or visiting them for work – Fairfield; Canterbury-Bankstown; Liverpool; Campbelltown; Blacktown; Georges River; Parramatta; Cumberland – must wear a mask whenever they are outside of their home, even when they are outdoors.

Residents of those LGAs must also remain within 5km of their home, unless they are an authorised worker who is permitted to leave the LGA. This includes when travelling for essential purposes like buying groceries or for singles bubbles.

Across Greater Sydney, anyone found not to be wearing a mask in settings where masks are required will be subject to an on-the-spot fine of $500. Police will also now have the power to shut down any business, workplace, building site or other venue permitted to operate for non-compliance with Covid-safe rules, such as enforcing mask use or providing a QR code to check-in. Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned that "nothing was off the table" with regards to implementing curfews, creating a "ring of steel" around Greater Sydney or deploying the army to supplement police forces. Fuller also said that, particularly in the hotspot LGAs, police would be out in greater numbers to ensure compliance.

NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant was categorical in her call for Sydneysiders to come forward for vaccination. Just 25 per cent of adults aged over 70, who have had several months to get vaccinated, are still yet to get their first jab, but none of the 11 people who have died from the virus during this outbreak have been vaccinated.

Do your part to end lockdown: get vaccinated. Here's how you can book your jab in Sydney right now.