Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Cornersmith Marrickville has officially closed
News / Restaurants

Cornersmith Marrickville has officially closed

By Olivia Gee Posted: Monday November 4 2019, 4:54pm

People sitting outside at Cornersmith Marrickville
Photograph: Anna Kucera

If pickles, preserves and minimising food waste while maximising flavour are high on your list of Sydney café priorities, then you’re undoubtedly a Cornersmith regular. The OG venue in Marrickville opened in 2011, and after eight years of feeding Sydneysiders fermented feasts, creative dinner toasties and bubbling natural wines, they’re packing up shop. Like, today. 

But if their heartfelt farewell Instagram post is anything to go by, we’re sure owners Alex Elliott-Howery and James Grant already have new plans in motion, which they are simply letting gain flavour, texture and body before they crack open the jar to share with us all. If you can’t go a day without this Sydney institution’s locally-focused food, or if you’ve now got a spare bucket of kumquats that you don’t know what to do with, you can still visit their sister café in Annandale, or book in for one of their cooking classes at the Marrickville Picklery.

Looking for more fab Sydney snacks? Visit the city’s best cafés.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Olivia Gee 88 Posts

Olivia Gee joined the Time Out Sydney team in 2018 and is now the Associate Editor.

She's your go-to gal for Sydney-based activities and events, from dance classes to music festivals, annual talks and all the fun things to do on the weekend. Olivia may be relatively new to Sydney, but she's spent a lot of time dancing, eating and hiking through cities around the world. She's developed a keen eye for fun that she's excited to share with Time Out readers. To that wealth of knowledge, Olivia also brings her journalistic skills developed during placements in regional newsrooms. She loves to research, ask the right questions and tell the most authentic and accurate stories. She's also a competitive op-shopper and feels safest surrounded by houseplants and personable animals.

You can reach her at olivia.gee@timeout.com