Cornersmith Marrickville has officially closed

If pickles, preserves and minimising food waste while maximising flavour are high on your list of Sydney café priorities, then you’re undoubtedly a Cornersmith regular. The OG venue in Marrickville opened in 2011, and after eight years of feeding Sydneysiders fermented feasts, creative dinner toasties and bubbling natural wines, they’re packing up shop. Like, today.

But if their heartfelt farewell Instagram post is anything to go by, we’re sure owners Alex Elliott-Howery and James Grant already have new plans in motion, which they are simply letting gain flavour, texture and body before they crack open the jar to share with us all. If you can’t go a day without this Sydney institution’s locally-focused food, or if you’ve now got a spare bucket of kumquats that you don’t know what to do with, you can still visit their sister café in Annandale, or book in for one of their cooking classes at the Marrickville Picklery.

