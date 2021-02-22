A ranked and rated list of the greatest places to pick up brekkie and coffee in town

Sydneysiders are café people. We're constantly on the hunt for the city's best coffee, we won't bat an eyelid over shelling out $30+ a head for brunch, and we love nothing more than donning our finest sport-luxe activewear and catching up with mates on a weekend morning over porridge, muesli, hotcakes, fritters, eggs and crusty artisnal sourdough.

But cafés aren't just for weekends. This is a city powered by caffeine and many a Sydney worker depends on a reliable go-to barista for a double shot and a bacon sanger to set them up right on the daily.

So, whether it's a reward for tackling one of Sydney's most beautiful walks, a quick caffeinated catch-up, an indulgent hangover fixer after a night at one of the city's best bars, or a workday coffee stop, these are the 50 best Sydney cafés you've been looking for.

