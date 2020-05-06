Creative hub the Red Rattler Theatre launches a new online events series

The first event is a screening of 'Nothing to Lose', which documents a dance work centring undeniably fat, queer bodies.

Beloved Inner West arts venue, Red Rattler Theatre, is kicking off a new fortnightly online events series on Friday, May 8, with a screening of Kelli Jean Drinkwater’s groundbreaking documentary Nothing To Lose.

In the Beforetime, this community-run warehouse was the site of many a queer party, niche gig, poetry slam, and so on. Now the team is carrying that creative, inclusive energy into our current physically distanced situation with a series of digital screenings, performances, talks and DJ showcases that support local queer entertainers and artists.

Nothing To Lose documents the creation of an award-winning dance theatre work which centred a cast of undeniably fat and queer performers on the main stage, something which had not been done before, from a personal and political perspective. The film premiered at Frameline Film Festival in San Francisco and has had sold-out screenings at film festivals both in Australia and internationally.

“We wanted to make this film as a legacy to the award-winning dance theatre production directed by Kate Champion for Force Majeure and Sydney Festival in 2015,” said Drinkwater. “Making a dance work with a full cast of fat dancers exploring their bodies through movement was so unique and powerful, we wanted to share the behind the scenes part of the process.”

This special screening is free to stream from home for everyone who registers for a ticket on Eventbrite, however donations to support the Red Rattler are very welcome.

“The Red Rattler is one of the most important spaces for Sydney’s creative culture, especially for those of us making independent, queer work,” said Drinkwater. “The Rat has continually supported my and so many other people’s work and it needs to survive so it can continue its immeasurable contribution to Sydney's cultural fabric.”

Drinkwater is also selling exclusive Nothing To Lose merchandise by donation (plus postage) and splitting the money raised with the Rattler. See the Facebook event for more details.

