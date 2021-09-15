Sydney
Golden Century signage
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Creditors vote unanimously to keep Golden Century open

The decision was made yesterday when 47 creditors decided to save the Sydney institution

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
In a news cycle that's skewing to the relentlessly depressing at the moment, we're delighted to bring you a piece of 24-carat good news. Yesterday, 47 creditors voted unanimously to save the legendary, very late-night Sydney dining institution, Golden Century. In a $4.5 million agreement to clear the Sussex Street restaurant's debt, the creditors voted for the deed of company arrangement (DOCA) after GC's entered administration last month due to a tricky lease and extended lockdowns.

It is understood that a buyer purchasing $1.5 million worth of the restaurant's impressive wine selection will partially fund the deal. As it turns out, a few pipis and XO sauce can go a long way to greasing some palms and we're all very, very glad to know it. It is not yet clear when Golden Century can re-open for business as usual but in the meantime, you can get your fix delivered straight to your door.

Like moths to the flame, people have flocked here for generations. Since 1989, diners of every sort have flooded the tank-lined eating hall, which has been long hailed as the late-night den of delicious debauchery. Turning tables until the wee hours to tend to drunken revellers, post-shift hospitality workers and everyone in between, it is a massive relief to know that once more the doors will open to the hungry hordes soon.

To read more about Golden Century's brush with the brink, head here.

