Game changing food delivery service Providoor is launching in Sydney this weekend

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news is that Sydney’s extended lockdown doesn’t seem to have an end in sight, with case numbers on the rise and the community adjusting again to the new normal of life indoors. The good (great) news however is that premium meal delivery service Providoor is expanding and now Sydneysiders have access to more top-tier restaurants than ever before.

Since its founding in March 2020 by Melbourne-based chef, Shane Delia (Maha, Maha Bar and Maha East) Providoor has been delivering meals from some of the best restaurants in Melbourne including Longrain, Cumulus Inc, Maha, Entrecôte, Supernormal and Gingerboy to customers stuck inside and missing that special dining experience.

Joining the fleet of top-tier restaurants are Sydney big dogs Cirrus, Monopole, Yellow, the Apollo, Cho Cho San, Icebergs Dining Room + Bar, Golden Century, Spice Temple, Rockpool and Ciccia Bella, with more to be announced soon.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be expanding Providoor to New South Wales,” Delia says. He fast-tracked plans for Providoor’s Sydney launch after the announcement of the city’s extended lockdown. “Sydney is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and after the success so many Melbourne restaurants continue to see on the Providoor platform, I’m looking forward to Sydney restaurants seeing similar results.”

Importantly, Providoor allows restaurants to maintain the integrity of their dishes that may otherwise suffer during travelling time. Meals are delivered with the idea of being finished at home by customers, integrating them into both the cooking and dining experience. Providoor also takes a much lower commission from restaurants than many of its competitors, taking just 15 per cent as opposed to the standard 35 per cent, meaning that an already hard-pressed industry can maintain a revenue stream during an incredibly difficult time.

So, here’s how to get your hands on some seriously fancy feeds from today, June 21: head to the Providoor website to place your order by 4pm for next-day delivery in Sydney Metro, regional NSW and Canberra.

Want something to look forward to? Check out Sydney's best restaurants.