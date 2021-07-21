Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Small containers of ingredients on a flat lay
Photograph: Supplied Providoor

Game changing food delivery service Providoor is launching in Sydney this weekend

Order finish-at-home meals from some of Sydney's fanciest eateries

By
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news is that Sydney’s extended lockdown doesn’t seem to have an end in sight, with case numbers on the rise and the community adjusting again to the new normal of life indoors. The good (great) news however is that premium meal delivery service Providoor is expanding and now Sydneysiders have access to more top-tier restaurants than ever before.

Since its founding in March 2020 by Melbourne-based chef, Shane Delia (Maha, Maha Bar and Maha East) Providoor has been delivering meals from some of the best restaurants in Melbourne including Longrain, Cumulus Inc, Maha, Entrecôte, Supernormal and Gingerboy to customers stuck inside and missing that special dining experience. 

Joining the fleet of top-tier restaurants are Sydney big dogs Cirrus, Monopole, Yellow, the Apollo, Cho Cho San, Icebergs Dining Room + Bar, Golden Century, Spice Temple, Rockpool and Ciccia Bella, with more to be announced soon.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be expanding Providoor to New South Wales,” Delia says. He fast-tracked plans for Providoor’s Sydney launch after the announcement of the city’s extended lockdown. “Sydney is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and after the success so many Melbourne restaurants continue to see on the Providoor platform, I’m looking forward to Sydney restaurants seeing similar results.”

Importantly, Providoor allows restaurants to maintain the integrity of their dishes that may otherwise suffer during travelling time. Meals are delivered with the idea of being finished at home by customers, integrating them into both the cooking and dining experience. Providoor also takes a much lower commission from restaurants than many of its competitors, taking just 15 per cent as opposed to the standard 35 per cent, meaning that an already hard-pressed industry can maintain a revenue stream during an incredibly difficult time.

So, here’s how to get your hands on some seriously fancy feeds from today, June 21: head to the Providoor website to place your order by 4pm for next-day delivery in Sydney Metro, regional NSW and Canberra.

Want something to look forward to? Check out Sydney's best restaurants.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.