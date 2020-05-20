Data from NSW’s infection ‘heat map’ shows much of the state is currently Covid free

There are only two 'hot spots' in the state with much of central Sydney now free of active cases

As restrictions have been rolled back across NSW in recent days, there have been concerns about the potential for a resurgence in new cases of Covid-19 – a so-called ‘second wave’, as has occurred in South Korea and Singapore with devastating results.

However, the latest data from the state government’s real-time ‘heat map’ of the state, showing the number of active cases suburb by suburb, reveals that many parts of Sydney and the state are currently Covid-19 free, with the majority of areas with active cases numbering just single digits. Currently, the only 'hot spots' in the state are both in the Penrith area, where there are 11 active cases near Emu Heights and 25 active cases near Caddens and Cambridge Park.

At its worst point, NSW was reporting several hundred new cases of Covid-19 per day, with infection rates that far exceeded other Australian states and territories. However, in recent weeks, social restrictions, physical distancing and enhanced hygiene measures have greatly reduced daily infections, even as the number of people tested has increased. Within the past week, NSW recorded its first 24-hour period without recording a single new case, as well as several consecutive days without any instances of community transmission.

These positive signals have given state authorities the confidence to relax certain social regulations in recent days. Certain restrictions on gatherings in private and public, group sport and seated dining in restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs were lifted on May 15, and regional travel throughout NSW will be allowed again from June 1. Despite this progress, state officials continue to urge NSW residents to remain vigilant by observing physical distancing, enhanced personal hygiene and by choosing to download the government’s CovidSafe contact tracing app.

