Conscious Dating Co helped us find two Sydneysiders looking for love. We sent them on a date to Black Bar & Grill to see if sparks would fly…

Ideal date

Wilko: Coffee at the beach followed by whatever comes next... maybe wine and cheese.

Lesley: A picnic in the park or at the beach.

First impressions

Wilko: “She was really nice. We chatted solidly for three hours – she had some great stories. When I get nervous I can chat a lot, but that didn’t happen. She’s a really cool person.”

Lesley: “I noticed she was British, which was cool. I get on well with British people because I lived there for so long. She had a welcoming smile, she was open and friendly. I knew she’d be good to talk to.”

Chemistry

Wilko: “Conversationally, yes, most certainly. But I’m not going to comment on any other chemistry, as that’s not who I am. There’s definitely a connection on some kind of level.”

Lesley: “There was chemistry in terms of having lots to talk about – there were no awkward silences, so the banter was really good. In terms of sexual chemistry, it’s hard to say, but that’s not to say there couldn’t be something. She’s a good-looking woman.”

Awkward moment

Wilko: “Perhaps having the restaurant staff coming over to us all the time. I kept making jokes... perhaps that was awkward? Nothing really.”

Lesley: “There were no awkward moments. I felt really comfortable with her.”

Afterward

Wilko: “Lesley was driving, and I drank a few glasses of the restaurant’s recommended wine, so we didn’t continue the night other than a quick chat outside. We met up at Fair Day, and met her son, which was cool.”

Lesley: “We shared a dessert and we each headed home.”

Second date?

Wilko: “I don’t really like the word ‘date’, but I’d like to introduce her to our friendship group. I hope to catch up with her soon, but we’ll see how things go. I am anti the word ‘date’; I don’t like there to be expectations.”

Lesley: “I saw her at Fair Day on Sunday and we caught up for half an hour or so. I think we’ll see each other again, and if nothing comes of it then I’ve made a friend. Sometimes you can meet people and it takes years to learn something personal about them, and we spoke openly on the night. It was good to get deep quickly.”

The Spot – Black Bar & Grill

Wilko: “It was quite posh – very different to where I tend to hang out – but it was really good fun. They were very attentive.”

Lesley: “They were very attentive! I’m so used to going to a pub where I’ve got to collect my own food, so it was a real treat. The food was really good, the wine list was like a book – there was so much to choose from – and the view was really special.”

The verdict

Wilko: ♥♥♥♥♥ “I had a really good time – she’s an absolutely awesome person. So who knows? We had awesome chats, good vibes.”

Lesley: ♥♥♥ “It’s hard to say after three hours of being with someone, but sometimes things are a slow burn.”

