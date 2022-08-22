The best first date bars in Sydney

Nobody ever said first dates are easy. Our advice? Pick a place where vibe is king and ace cocktails, first-rate snacks and excellent service are all talking points, too. Why not factor in great views, dance floors or standout locations while you're at it? That way, if all goes well, things can only get better. And if they don't, well, it's time to move on – and you can't say you didn't give it a red-hot go.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 things you have to do in Sydney at least once in your life (with or without your boo).