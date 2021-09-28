Sydney
A boomerang shaped space craft on a night sky
Photograph: NSW Central Coast Incidents Alerts

Did you see the UFO that flew over Sydney? You are not alone

Turns out, the truth is out there

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818048/image.jpg
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Melbourne may have earthquakes, but Sydney has problems that are totally out of this world. Late on the evening of Monday, September 28, Sydneysiders began reporting sightings over the city, as far north as the Central Coast, of a strange disc-shaped craft flying overhead, prompting many to believe aliens had finally come to put the cherry on top of 2021.

As it turns out, the truth is out there, in the form of a Chinese rocket. The strange object was a new version of China's Long March 3B navigation satellites that launched from the Xichang Launch Centre, which is exactly what they want you to believe. Check out the footage below from NSW Central Coast Incidents Alerts.

The brightly lit, boomerang-shaped craft trailed long white plumes of exhaust in its wake, causing Sydney locals to take to their social media pages to confirm that what they had seen was real. "Did anyone see the strange light moving across the sky about 10 minutes ago?" asked a woman on the Leichhardt Locals Facebook page, with one commenter responding "I hope I'm not the only one who saw it because it's the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life."

While little green men may not be the official explanation given by the New South Wales Incidents Alert page, and a rocket is possibly the more likely scenario, we didn't watch all those X-Files episodes for nothing. 

Agent Mulder says A UFO PartyPhotograph: The X Files

 Agent Mulder says A UFO PartyPhotograph: The X Files

