Where to see Sydney’s city skyline

It’s easy to hate on Sydney – it’s an expensive city to live in, and too often our ‘lockout’ reputation precedes us – but every now and again we clasp eyes on that glittering city skyline and feel lucky to call this city our home. Whether you’ve lived here all your life or just stepped off your flight on the adventure of a lifetime, we’d recommend heading to one of these parks, walks, beaches and lookouts to gaze on the Emerald City in all its glory. The best part is: it’s free to enjoy.

While you’re feeling like a tourist, give one of these tourist attractions that don’t suck a whirl. It’ll give you a fresh sense of admiration for our world-famous home.

Or if you’re just not feeling love for the city, GTFO with one of these ten awesome day trips.

RECOMMENDED: Six Indigenous-led walks and tours around Sydney.