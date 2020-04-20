Din Tai Fung has launched an online store and is now delivering frozen dumplings

When it comes to comfort foods, few compare to the almighty dumpling. And when it comes to dumplings, almost none are as widely revered around the world as the ones you’ll find at Din Tai Fung. Sydney outlets of the insanely popular Taiwanese franchise have remained open for takeaway and home delivery via online partners since the mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses last month, but the Michelin-starred chain is now offering a frozen range of its most popular products on a new online store.

While the legendary xiao long bao are sadly not available, the glorious shrimp and pork wontons most certainly are, along with a host of other dumpling varieties, which can be boiled, steamed or deep fried to your liking. Both savoury and sweet buns are also on offer, as are regular and wide noodles. If you’re still recovering from this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations or simply want to add some colour to your #quarantinecooking creations, you can score a pack of their limited-edition rainbow noodles, too.

The minimum spend for home delivery is $50, and there’s a flat $10 delivery fee on top, but the goods last for up to two months in the freezer so there isn’t any harm in stocking up (not that you probably wouldn’t anyway). In fact, you’re being incentivised to do so. Until May 8, you’ll get a free pack of spicy shrimp and pork wontons if you spend over $50 and a pair of barbecue pork buns on top of that if you spend over $80. You never need a reason to overdo it on a dumpling order, but now you’ve got two.