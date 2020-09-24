Din Tai Fung is launching a new, make-at-home dumpling pack

In honour of World Dumpling Day on Saturday, September 26 (yes, it's a thing, we've had it marked on our calendars for a while now) the legendary dumpling masters at Din Tai Fung are launching a three-flavour make-at-home pack of their almighty, world-renowned xiao long bao, or soup-filled dumplings. While many Sydney outlets of the hugely popular Taiwanese franchise are open for in-person dining, you can also pick up frozen versions of the Michelin-starred chain's most popular products from its online store.

The new pack features four each of Din Tai Fung's famous original dumplings – its decadent black truffle and pork dumplings and a brand new, spicy Sichuan mala pork variety of xiao long bao, inspired by hot pot cuisine – and it's available to order in Sydney and Melbourne from Saturday for $24.50 (with 12 dumplings per pack). The minimum spend for home delivery is $50, and there’s a flat $10 delivery fee on top – but your wontons, buns, dumplings and noodles will last for up to two months in the freezer, so take that as the encouragement you need to stock up.

