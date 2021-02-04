SydneyChange city
Din Tai Fung is making adorable, ox-shaped chocolate buns for Lunar New Year

It's in celebration of the beginning of the Year of the Ox

Divya Venkataraman
As far as foods can be deemed 'cute', dumplings and buns are definitely 'cute'. It's probably something to do with the fact that they're squishy and plump, kind of like babies' cheeks. Anyway. 

In honour of the Year of the Ox kicking off on February 12, the dumpling masters at Din Tai Fung are upping the ante on the cuteness with adorable, ox-shaped chocolate buns and bright red Wagyu beef dumplings for the whole month. The Ox, the second character in the Chinese zodiac, embodies the traits of honesty, positivity and hard work. 

For the first time, Din Tai Fung is also serving up yusheng, or prosperity salad. Yusheng is a traditional salad of raw fish, intended as a dish where families toss the ingredients of together – the higher the elements are tossed, the more prosperous the year ahead will be. 

You can pick up the chocolate-stuffed buns ($8.80 for two), Wagyu dumplings ($18.80 for six) and yusheng ($25.80) from the Sydney outlets of the hugely popular Taiwanese franchise, which are open for in-person dining, or order frozen versions from its online store

Want more? Here are some other Sydney eateries to gather for a feast at this Lunar New Year

Latest news

