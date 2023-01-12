Where to eat for Lunar New Year in Sydney

The Lotus Dining Group is playing host to a whole load of extra special LNY events across each of their seven venues. Each of their venues will serve up its own unique Year of the Rabbit feast, and there will be traditional lion dance performances at Lotus Barangaroo, Lotus The Galeries or the Gardens by Lotus. Take the 'hopportunity' (sorry) to try their special rabbit-shaped dumplings, filled with mud crab, prawn and ginger. Their other LNY specials include Shanghai-style red braised pork belly with shiitake mushrooms and greens (at Lotus Barangaroo), and the auspicious 'Prosperity Salad' at Lotus The Galeries, CHI by Lotus and Lotus Double Bay). All the individual details can be found here.
From Jan 22 until Feb 5.