Where to eat for Lunar New Year in Sydney

No Lunar New Year celebration is complete without a feast, and there are many auspicious and symbolic dishes that are a must on any holiday menu: noodles for longevity, whole fish for prosperity, rice cakes for advancement to new heights, and more.

Beyond invoking luck and fortune, Lunar New Year fare is also damn delicious. So it's the perfect time to gather your friends and family together for a festive feed. We've found the best spots to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.