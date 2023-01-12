Sydney
Timeout

People cheersing glasses over a feast.
Photgraphy: Alana Dimou/Lotus Dining Group

Where to eat for Lunar New Year in Sydney

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by feasting on seafood, bunny-shaped dumplings and lucky desserts

Written by
Alice Ellis
& Jasmine Lopez
No Lunar New Year celebration is complete without a feast, and there are many auspicious and symbolic dishes that are a must on any holiday menu: noodles for longevity, whole fish for prosperity, rice cakes for advancement to new heights, and more.

Beyond invoking luck and fortune, Lunar New Year fare is also damn delicious. So it's the perfect time to gather your friends and family together for a festive feed. We've found the best spots to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Where to eat for Lunar New Year in Sydney

Lunar New Year by Lotus Dining Group
Photography: Alana Dimou/Lotus Dining

Lunar New Year by Lotus Dining Group

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

The Lotus Dining Group is playing host to a whole load of extra special LNY events across each of their seven venues. Each of their venues will serve up its own unique Year of the Rabbit feast, and there will be traditional lion dance performances at Lotus Barangaroo, Lotus The Galeries or the Gardens by LotusTake the 'hopportunity' (sorry) to try their special rabbit-shaped dumplings, filled with mud crab, prawn and ginger. Their other LNY specials include Shanghai-style red braised pork belly with shiitake mushrooms and greens (at Lotus Barangaroo), and the auspicious 'Prosperity Salad' at Lotus The Galeries, CHI by Lotus and Lotus Double Bay). All the individual details can be found here.

From Jan 22 until Feb 5.

Lunar New Year at Infinity
Photographer: Supplied/Trippas White

Lunar New Year at Infinity

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Watch the sun set on the former lunar year from 81 floors above Sydney. Infinity at Sydney Tower is dishing up an opulent six-course degustation of Asian-inspired dishes, including East 33 Sydney rock oysters with nashi pear and shiso dressing, dry aged duck breast and portoro striploin MB+4 with potato shiro and king brown mushrooms. It'll set you back $235 per person, and an additional $155 if you're keen for matching Penfolds reds.

From Jan 20 to 22.

Lunar New Year at Botanic House
Photography: Anna Kucera/Botanic House

Lunar New Year at Botanic House

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Sydney

The dishes from the nine- or ten-course LNY degustation at Botanic House are made from recipes handed down to chef Luke Nguyen from his Chinese grandfather. So you know they're going to be made with love. Because the restaurant's in the Royal Botanic Garden, the dishes also feature native Australian ingredients. The feast comes at a decently priced $95 per head, plus $85 if you want the beverage package.

From Jan 22 to Feb 5.

Lunar New Year at Aria
Photography: Steven Woodburn/Aria

Lunar New Year at Aria

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

In the upscale dining room at Aria you can enjoy a seven-course tasting menu for lunch or dinner (and ridiculously good views of Sydney Harbour) for $300 per person. The limited-edition menu showcases prestige ingredients, and honours traditional flavours while giving them an Aria twist. Think Peking duck consommé with abalone and shiitake, Tasmanian lobster with handmade noodles and XO sauce, and red braised wagyu short rib with oxtail.

From Jan 21 to Feb 4.

Lunar New Year at Spice Temple
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Lunar New Year at Spice Temple

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Every dish in the LNY lunch or dinner banquet at Neil Perry’s Spice Temple has been named after a New Year wish. For $129 per person you can feast on pipis that represent fortune, fish that symbolises life and abundance, baby greens that signify fertility, and red ingredients that bring prosperity and happiness. The banquet also includes a celebratory rabbit cocktail on arrival (rabbit by name only).

From Jan 17 to 28.

 

Lunar New Year at Cirrus
Photography: Supplied/Cirrus

Lunar New Year at Cirrus

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Barangaroo

Barangaroo’s waterfront seafood restaurant, Cirrus, is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a special feast menu including oysters with shaoxing and scallions, sashimi platters, drunken chicken, XO pipis and roast suckling pig. All of the good stuff. They're dishing it up for $128 per person, with optional wine pairing, and the feasting runs from

From Jan 21 to Feb 5.

Lunar New Year at New Shanghai CBD
Photograph: Supplied

Lunar New Year at New Shanghai CBD

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Feast like an emperor at the CBD outpost of New Shanghai, which is offering an eight-course banquet menu (eight is the luckiest number in Chinese numerology) for just $68 per person. Feast on signature dishes, 'Prawns of Happiness', 'Wealthy Pork and Cabbage Dumplings', and 'Fish of Abundance'.

From Jan 20 to 31.

Lunar New Year at Darling Square
Photography: Supplied/Darling Square

Lunar New Year at Darling Square

  • Things to do

The buzzing Darling Square precinct is getting a Lunar New Year makeover. As well as a lantern tunnel, Lion Dancers, a LNY graphic wall installation by local artist Chris Yee, and a Gong Grocer pop-up store, Darling Square eateries will also be offering up Year of the Rabbit specials. Shortstop Donuts will have a spesh Lunar New Year 6 Pack, filled with LNY-inspired flavours. Wingboy will be serving fiery hoisin wings topped with crispy shallots, fresh chilli and cucumber sticks (until Jan 23). And Iiko Mazesoba will dish up 'Prosperity Mazesoba' (a tangy noodle salad with all the toppings toppings) and 'Rabbit Parfait' (that's your choice of matcha or houjicha gelato served with red bean and shiratama rice balls).

