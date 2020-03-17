Disney+ is streaming Frozen 2 now, three months ahead of schedule

We're all taking a collective leap into the unknown this week – or rather a leap into the all-too-well-known world of our own homes, as we practice self-isolation and social distancing. And to make self-quarantine just that little bit more tolerable, Disney+ has brought forward the release of Frozen 2 in Australia to today.

It's news that will be music to the ears of small children and grown-up Frozen fanatics everywhere, not to mention parents who have decided to take their kids out of school and are gearing up for weeks of child-induced cabin fever. An official press release made no mention of the coronavirus but explained the company's desire to surprise "families with some fun and joy during this challenging period".



Expect other production companies to make similar decisions in the days ahead and put their new releases onto streaming services well ahead of schedule. Traditional movie release patterns, like so much else about everyday life, are melting away before our eyes.