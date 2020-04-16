DIY: You can fashion your own zero waste tote bag with this at-home kit

With all the extra time we now have, it’s the perfect time to rediscover working with your hands and rekindle a love for crafting. If your sewing skills have gone a little cold, or you’re feeling a little wary about going on a shopping spree for supplies that could just end up languishing in the cupboard, we have just the project for you.

In a move that will delight upcyclers and sewers of all creeds, Sydney-based ethical fashion factory Citizen Wolf have created a DIY Remote Tote Kit so you can make your own unique zero-waste tote bag at home, from your pick of four funky colour combinations.

The materials for your patchwork tote are made up of offcuts from Citizen Wolf’s t-shirt production with silky lining cut from City of Sydney event banners that have been rescued from landfill.

Citizen Wolf has run a popular IRL zero waste tote workshop for the past few years as part of Fashion Revolution, a global week of activism aiming to ultimately improve ethical and environmental outcomes within the fashion industry.

For this year’s remote version, a video tutorial on YouTube will guide you through the process of whipping up your own bag for the environment and fashion conscious. But if you’re not a total whiz on the sewing machine, don’t worry. Your kit also includes access to your choice of two livestreamed instructional sewing sessions on Saturday, April 25, at 10am and 2pm.

You can purchase your kit and book a live sewing sesh on Eventbrite (it will set you back about $30 - $37, including Australia-wide postage).

