Do your weekly farmers market shopping online with this new website

With all the changes that come with isolation life, the weekly ritual of popping down to the local farmers market to stock up on fresh produce and warm loaves of freshly baked bread is something we’re lamenting the absence of.

Thank goodness for The Market Drop, a new platform that has digitised the experience of shopping at one of Sydney’s weekend markets. The website brings together a bunch of local stallholders into one place, so you can fill your virtual trolley with goodies from all your market favourites and eagerly await delivery on Saturday or Sunday.

The platform is the brainchild of the team behind Cheese on Wheels, who have run six market stalls across Sydney for the past eight years. With many markets closing indefinitely under physical distancing regulations, Aurore Ghigo and the Cheese on Wheels team jumped into action to create a solution to keep fellow stallholders in business and give shoppers the choice to continue supporting their trusted fruit and veggie growers, bakers and foodie businesses.

The platform has already partnered with a handful of popular local markets including Carriageworks Farmers Market, The Beaches Market, Millers Point Market and Northside Produce Market.

You can shop by vendor and load up with delicious goods like croissants and sourdough breads from Brickfields bakery, salmon from Peyton Blu Royale Seafood, and dairy from Marrook Farm.

Place your order by 10pm on Wednesday for Saturday deliveries, and by 10pm Thursday for Sunday deliveries. Delivery is $8 and there is no minimum order. See the website for more info about deliveries, and how to get involved if you’re a stallholder.