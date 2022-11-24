Sydney
A home's backyard with a barbecue, sauna and pool
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Don't have a pool? Now you can rent one from a stranger

Take a summer daycation thanks to a new private-pool renting app

Written by
Alice Ellis
Who hasn’t sat around on a sweaty Sydney Sunday wishing they could magically conjure up a private pool? A new share-economy site called Swimply is the genie that can make this wish come true. This new marketplace for swimming pools has made a splash in Australia, giving everyone the chance to rent access to a private pool by the hour. And if you’re a pool owner, you can now make a side hustle of your under-used backyard bounty.

Ranging from just $25 an hour, through to $150 for seriously lush offerings, you’ll find options from city rooftop pools to big backyard deals, and even pools you can rent out for family get-togethers, parties, weddings and photoshoots. Some hosts offer extras, like pool toys, barbecues and wifi connections. Just BYO mates.

Feel weird about the idea of splashing around in some random’s pool? Consider the fact that we all felt awks about taking a ride in someone’s private car when Uber first launched – and sleeping on another person’s pillow when Airbnb became a thing.

You can book a swim via Swimply in Sydney and regional spots across NSW, as well as Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Perth and Radelaide. There are relatively slim Sydney pickings on the Swimply app right now, but we bet this one will make a splash once word gets around. The app is available on both iOS and Android, so all of us have a chance to get swimming this summer. 

Prefer an ocean pool? See our list of Sydney's 11 best sea pools.

