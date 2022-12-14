1. The rooftop retreat in Bondi Beach
There's nothing quite like waking up to ocean views from an open-plan bohemian retreat in Sydney... And, that's what this stunning rooftop Airbnb has to offer. With two bedrooms and bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and views that will knock your next party brag out of the park, what's not to love? Located in the heart of Bondi, live among surfers and socialites alike and head to the strip for an abundance of shops, bars and restaurants to suit whatever you fancy. Alternatively, pour a glass of something cold and light up the barbie on your private rooftop. Cheers.