Photograph: ©Airbnb

The 10 best Airbnbs in Sydney

Pack your clothes, zip your bag and check in to some of the best Airbnbs in Sydney

Written by
Kei Wa Lee
&
Ella Doyle
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
To experience Sydney like a true local, hit up its famed beaches, explore the scenic coastal walks, and rent out one of the best Airbnbs in town. We’ve put together a list of homes listed on Airbnb, ranging in style and size – from minimalist industrial lofts in Chippendale to cosy coastal stays on the Northern Beaches.

Take your pick from luxury high-rise suites in the CBD to hide-out cabins found off the beaten track.

Need more mod-cons? Check out our list of the best hotels in Sydney.

The best Airbnbs in Sydney

The rooftop retreat in Bondi Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The rooftop retreat in Bondi Beach

There's nothing quite like waking up to ocean views from an open-plan bohemian retreat in Sydney... And, that's what this stunning rooftop Airbnb has to offer. With two bedrooms and bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and views that will knock your next party brag out of the park, what's not to love? Located in the heart of Bondi, live among surfers and socialites alike and head to the strip for an abundance of shops, bars and restaurants to suit whatever you fancy. Alternatively, pour a glass of something cold and light up the barbie on your private rooftop. Cheers.

Book now
The hipster flat in Camperdown
Photograph: Airbnb

2. The hipster flat in Camperdown

This bright and airy apartment will see you through the summer in style. It’s a one-bedroom for four people, but the huge floor plan and French windows leading to a beautiful garden will make it feel even bigger. Plus, it’s located in the lovely Camperdown, the cultural heart of Sydney, full of stunning cafes, parks and transport options.

Book now
The tranquil cabin at Whale Beach
Photograph: Airbnb

3. The tranquil cabin at Whale Beach

This northern Sydney cabin combines modern comforts with a nostalgic old-world appeal. Peppered with vibrant hues of blue and exposed wooden beams, the accommodation is a clever crossover between a beach house and a log cabin. Although immersed in leafy surroundings, it's only a 10-minute walk to the beach.

Book now
The flashy rooftop overlooking Bondi Beach
Photograph: Airbnb

4. The flashy rooftop overlooking Bondi Beach

If you’re looking to book somewhere with a little splash, this exclusive rooftop apartment will do the trick. Decked out with sun loungers and deck chairs, you look over the spectacular Bondi Beach with the sun in your eyes. And the interiors are flashy too, with a huge open space full of plants, and an extra balcony featuring an outdoor dining table and an egg chair. 

Book now
The magical retreat in Maianbar
Photograph: Airbnb

5. The magical retreat in Maianbar

This place is really something. Stay here if you want a true break from it all, where you can wake up to billowing curtains straight out onto a beautiful garden, and just a stone’s throw from a picturesque beach. The stone bathtub is surrounded by plants. The upper deck has its own balcony. The art is simply perfectly suited.

Book now
The eco-friendly cottage at Great Mackerel Beach
Photograph: Airbnb

6. The eco-friendly cottage at Great Mackerel Beach

Perched above an aged fortress, this beachside shack at Great Mackerel Beach takes sustainable living to a whole new level. Rainwater is harvested for washing and garden irrigation, candles and oil lanterns are available for electricity-free lighting and all the furniture has been sourced from antique markets or pieced together using recycled materials. The cottage is only a ten-minute ferry ride away from the mainland and Palm Beach

Book now
The luxury apartment in Pyrmont
Photograph: ©Airbnb

7. The luxury apartment in Pyrmont

This deluxe three-bedroom apartment is ideal for the wannabe city dweller. Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and overlooking harbourfront high-rises, the apartment looks similar to a penthouse suite in a five-star hotel. It has a smart TV, a built-in sound system, heated bathroom tiles and walk-in rain showers. It sits only steps away from popular tourist attractions like Darling Harbour, the Star and Sydney Fish Market.

Book now
The open-concept loft in Chippendale
Photograph: ©Airbnb

8. The open-concept loft in Chippendale

Once an industrial warehouse, this Chippendale location has been transformed into a spacious loft with natural lighting streaming through ceiling-to-floor glass panels. You’ll have plenty of room to sprawl out between the king-sized bed and outdoor bar table. As tempting as it may be to lounge around all day, take the opportunity to explore nearby restaurants Ester, LP’s Quality Meats and Automata.

Book now
The romantic guesthouse with spa in Bilgola Plateau
Photograph: Airbnb

9. The romantic guesthouse with spa in Bilgola Plateau

Better cool down, people, because things are getting steamy. This guesthouse, surrounded by palm trees and some rather obscure statues, is home to its very own private hot tub. You’ll feel completely isolated in this tropical garden, where you can sip on prosecco to your hearts’ content, and there’s a full bbq for you to use, too. 

Book now
The Bali-inspired studio with pool in Kirrawee
Photograph: ©Airbnb

10. The Bali-inspired studio with pool in Kirrawee

Fancy an Eat, Pray, Love vacay but discouraged by the outrageous airfare? Brimming with intricate wall tapestries and hand-woven accessories, the bushland apartment in Kirrawee can easily be mistaken for a holiday villa in Bali. It has an open-plan lounge, an outdoor barbecue stand and a private pool so beautiful that even Julia Roberts would be envious.

Book now

Find more places to stay in Sydney

